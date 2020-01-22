Netflix holds its own in the streaming wars - for now

Still, it’s unlikely to be a smooth road for Netflix. NBC, HBO and startup Quibi are all planning to launch new streaming services soon.

Two big questions loom: How much are consumers willing to pay for each video streaming option? And how many will they pay for before reaching subscription fatigue?

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings acknowledged the increased competition in a call following earnings, but said he believes the services are mostly capturing new viewers who are transitioning from traditional TV watching.

"It takes away a little bit from us,” he said of the Disney Plus launch. “But again, most of the growth in the future is coming out of linear TV.”

Netflix has one major advantage over competitors: it has been collecting data on the shows viewers crave for years.

“Netflix's scale allows it to reach mass audiences, which makes it easier for them to create hits when compared to newcomers to the market," EMarketer analyst Eric Haggstrom said.

Netflix’s most popular plan costs $13 a month, far more than competitors from Disney, Apple and Quibi. But its price is comparable to HBO Now, and it boasts one of the largest libraries of TV shows and movies, not to mention regularly updated original shows.