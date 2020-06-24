You are the owner of this article.
New $125 million LaPorte Hospital to open in October
 Joseph S. Pete

The new full-service LaPorte Hospital at 1331 State Street is slated to open on Oct. 24.

The $125 million, 200,000-square-foot hospital aims to accommodate future growth. Construction started last year on the 88-room hospital that will include a 24/7 emergency department.

"The benefit is to the patients," LaPorte Hospital CEO Ashley Dickinson, citing efficiency, critical departments located with steps of each other, primary stroke center capabilities, and the newest patient care technology available. "Patients will enjoy the advantages of the new hospital a bit earlier than expected."

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Dyer Police Department Officer Matthew Voss on patrolling with heart

The hospital is now under construction. Patient care activities will be transferred there from the current LaPorte Hospital this fall.

"We have an outstanding contractor, subcontractors and trades," Dickinson said. "Robins and Morton, general contractor, expects the building to be substantially complete in September which allows us to complete staff training and move-in well before the end of the year."

LaPorte Hospital has been prepping for the move to the new building and hopes to transfer all patients over in a period of four hours.

Tours will be offered before the hospital opens, including for employees and their families.

Construction will start in July on a new medical office building attached to the hospital. The facility will include physician offices, sleep studies, the infusion center, wound care center and the arrhythmia center. It's slated to open sometime in the third quarter.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

