New Alchemy & Elegy literary journal launches in Region

A zine that showcased the creative writing and drawings of Northwest Indiana artists has transformed into a larger platform for creatives worldwide.
Hobart resident Alec Villarreal went from publishing the Mythos zine at bookstores, coffee shops and art galleries around Northwest Indiana to launching the online Alchemy & Elegy literary journal as a platform for writers nationwide, including from the Region.
Mythos had run its course, a conclusion that wasn't easy for him.
"In fact, my hand was forced. I launched a branding agency alongside a few friends last summer, and it was around this time when I had an inkling that soon I would be hemorrhaging free time," Villarreal said. "I was living a juggling act: taking care of my wife and daughter, meeting clients’ demands from sun-up to sun-down, and curating all of the work that was submitted to the zine; something had to give. Prior to winter, I’d made the decision to bring an end to the publication. I felt Mythos was at a peak. Countless people consistently showed support, submitting their sketches, paintings, short stories, poetry and more. There was never a moment that I wasn’t honored to be a part of their creative journeys. But I knew to end something while its fun is to preserve the good that it was. I wanted the zine to be fond memory."
The zine reached many people at venues like Green Door Books in Hobart and Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith.
"For those who ‘joined the Mythos family’ by either having their work featured in an issue or purchasing a copy of the zine, I wanted every single person I came into contact with to know that they were invited to belong," he said. "The creative outcasts were welcome to the proverbial table. In a way, we were kind of a band of misfits. But to me, I’m grateful for Mythos because it forged lifelong friendships with a few key people and opened the door to meet hundreds of people."
Villarreal knew it was time for a new creative endeavor.
"I took a look around and noticed that I’d featured amazing peoples’ work over the years. Some of these folks I knew very well, spending time together in person. Others I met briefly via email. I featured their work, but so little was known about the inner workings of who they are," Villareal said. "I knew I wanted to build upon the foundation Mythos had laid, but the new expression had to be more flexible with my busy schedule. This new project, whatever it would be, was going to carry on the same mission of Mythos: to bring people who would otherwise never know each other. It would be a website I could update from time to time, telling the world who the creatives are that I’ve met over the years, as well as new faces I would meet."
So he launched Alchemy & Elegy, which publishes a few interviews, short stories and poetry every month. Thus far it's published work from New York, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Northwest Indiana.
Villarreal, a big fan of communication theory, came up with the name while reading "The Technological Society" by Jacques Ellul a few years ago. One section stood out to him.
"It discussed how technology is simply an extension of man, an arsenal that bends reality to his or her own will," he said. "One of the earliest technologies used by mankind to make sense of the world around them was magic, or alchemy. Magic, while it may seem like a dated practice, is still heavily used today, and it takes the form of creativity. We woo people and move them to some particular end. We take take everyday experiences and imbue them in another form. The stories fixed in our minds become type on the page, sketches in notebooks, short films or paint on canvas. We have a way of transmuting the mundane into something strangely alluring and attractive to onlookers. As for elegies, these were used by poets to evoke a response that had the power to create change in small, subtle ways. The poet as a prophetic type in history is preoccupied with themes of life and death, joy and regret, and in many ways I see myself in this."
The new journal had a few inspirations.
"One was a book on branding and the ‘magic of creativity’ by Rory Sutherland called ‘Alchemy’. It was this book that brought back all of the memories from reading Ellul’s ‘The Technological Society,'" he said. "The amazing creatives I met over the years of publishing Mythos were also a major motivation. I wanted to tell the world about how great they are, and what better way to do that than through in-depth interviews."
In some ways it's similar to Mythos.
"Alchemy & Elegy is comparable to Mythos in that it is fueled by the same mission: to bring people together who would otherwise never know each other; to make sense of the world around you," he said. "While Alchemy and Elegy isn’t a print publication like Mythos, it offers me the flexibility to publish with greater ease, especially since I’m incredibly busy building my business alongside my partners. Mythos had some limitations given its medium. Switching to an electronic format now affords me the ability to feature bands and artists’ portfolios or Patreon accounts with the click of a button."
But it had an entirely new aesthetic.
"Alchemy & Elegy’s aesthetic is meant be playful, approachable and a little more organized than that of Mythos," he said. "Mythos was kind of grungy and all over the place, which is to be somewhat expected when dealing with a zine. I wanted the new publication to be uniform and consistent in terms of its color palette and typography. Mythos was a punk-kid, where as Alchemy & Elegy was that same kid’s older, more responsible brother that’s very much still a punk-kid at heart."
Unlike the previous zine, it includes an interview section.
"It all comes back to the people," he said. "I wanted to dive deeper into the lives of the creatives I’ve met and am meeting. I’m making it my mission to tell their stories."
The new journal will introduce readers to new creatives they've never met or better familiarize them with ones they're already familiar with or fans of.
"My hope is that creatives know they’re part of a broader expression of family, and bridge connections between people featured on the site," Villareal said. "If they’ve never had a place to belong, now they do. If they’ve never been accepted, now they are."
For more information, visit alchemyandelegy.com, search for alchemy.elegy on Facebook and Instagram, or email alchemy.elegy@gmail.com.
