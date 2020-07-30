New Alchemy & Elegy literary journal launches in Region

"It discussed how technology is simply an extension of man, an arsenal that bends reality to his or her own will," he said. "One of the earliest technologies used by mankind to make sense of the world around them was magic, or alchemy. Magic, while it may seem like a dated practice, is still heavily used today, and it takes the form of creativity. We woo people and move them to some particular end. We take take everyday experiences and imbue them in another form. The stories fixed in our minds become type on the page, sketches in notebooks, short films or paint on canvas. We have a way of transmuting the mundane into something strangely alluring and attractive to onlookers. As for elegies, these were used by poets to evoke a response that had the power to create change in small, subtle ways. The poet as a prophetic type in history is preoccupied with themes of life and death, joy and regret, and in many ways I see myself in this."