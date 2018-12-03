New art exhibits planned in Michigan City

Two new art exhibits are opening soon in Michigan City.
Tom Brand, who's been active in the Northwest Indiana arts community for more than two decades, will exhibit his oil paintings at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in his first exhibition since a tragic fire destroyed many of his works.
The town of Pines resident will display "Burnt Offerings" in the Area Artists’ Association Gallery at the Lubeznik Center at 101 W. Second St., between downtown and the lakefront. It's free and open to the public between Tuesday and Jan. 12
He will display artworks that were salvaged after sustaining major fire damage in a garage fire that destroyed more than 100 of his paintings. He cut out and removed the best remaining parts, assembled them collage-like into new creative works, and framed them in an effort to cope with his sense of profound loss of his artistic creations.
Brand is a well-known local artist who exhibits frequently across Northwest Indiana and is represented in collections both private and public. He will be on hand for an opening reception between 5 and 8 p.m. Thursday at a First Friday event that will include light refreshments and a cash bar.
Also in Michigan City, members of the Michigan City Art League will showcase an exhibit of their work at Swingbelly's Restaurant at 3101 E. U.S. 12 starting on Saturday. The restaurant will display the original paintings of artists from Michigan City, LaPorte and surrounding environs.
For more information, find the Michigan City Art League on Facebook, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call the Lubeznik Center at 219-874-4900.