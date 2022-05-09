New Bicycle Tragedy zine released after four-year hiatus

The Bicycle Tragedy zine that's long documented life in Northwest Indiana has returned with a new issue after a four-year hiatus.

Author Harvey Woodlawn has published "St. Judge Prayerbook," the latest installment in the decade-long series.

"Like all of the chapbooks in the series before it, it consists of little poems or microstories, usually two or three pages each, that are autobiographical snippets of my life, past and present," he said. "Not future, though, since I loaned my crystal ball to Jack Parsons in the last '40s and he blew himself up before I could get it back."

It's the first new issue of The Bicycle Tragedy Woodlawn printed in four years.

"Before that, I had been quite rabid. And then it just stopped," he said. "And occasionally I would still write a little here and there, but most of it wasn't very good. Suddenly after some time had gone by I realized that out of the 70 or 80 new pieces I had written, a dozen or so were pretty decent. So that's what made it into the new issue."

It includes a story about a friend's suicide and another about deer wandering from the Griffith woods onto suburban streets at night.

"Dad's John Wayne is one of the best things I've ever written...although I wouldn't read it to the kindergarten class at Beiriger Elementary. I'm also very proud of Daryl and The Blue Room and Cal City Blues," he said. "But honestly, after having written so much material, it becomes hard to pick a definitive piece. I'm actually in the process of preparing re-issues of all of the back issues, and revisiting some of those older pieces is really unnerving. Most of it's actually not too bad...as long as your standards are low enough."

The new issue is available by request by following and direct messaging the @bicycle_tragedy Instagram account.

"I've been self-publishing these things for 10 years now," Woodlawn said. "Grindhouse was my only distributor for years and without their support there would likely have never been more than one issue. When people are nice to you, it makes you step away from the ledge for 30 seconds. And Grindhouse was always consummately nice to me, and even used to have me over for parties. Of course, that ended once they realized the silverware had gone missing."

Woodlawn strives for candor in his writing.

"I aim through my writing to show people that life is messy and uneven and that they needn't be ashamed of their own beautiful human weirdness," he said. "A lot of people say that what I write is almost uncomfortably candid, and they're right, but to me that's a good thing. I don't like small talk and I don't like mincing words. I like to ruffle feathers. It makes for a much more interesting experience in line at Strack's."

