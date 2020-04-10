You are the owner of this article.
New book chronicles Michigan City businesses
urgent

The LaPorte County Historical Society published the new book “Michigan City, Indiana, Businesses & The People That Made Them Prosper, 1832-1890."

 Joseph S. Pete

A new book chronicles the history of businesses in Michigan City throughout the 19th century.

LaPorte County natives Gloria Arndt and Dorothy Palmer wrote “Michigan City, Indiana, Businesses & The People That Made Them Prosper, 1832-1890,” which is being published by the LaPorte County Historical Society. The 400-plus-page book contains more than 6,000 entries about Michigan City firms and their owners.

Arndt, who previously wrote “Canada, The Story of a Neighborhood” and co-authored “Abandoned Cemeteries in La Porte County” with Patricia Harris, wrote the first section of the book that covers the period between 1832 and 1860. Palmer, who earlier compiled “Naturalization Records, Declaration of Intentions and Final Papers” and helped produce “Indiana, Early Probate Records, 1833-1850" wrote the second section that covers 1860 to 1890. There's also an appendix with lists of employees, street name change explanations, and miscellaneous information.

Arndt and Palmer, both members of the LaPorte County Genealogical Society, have collaborated to preserve other local history records.

The book can be purchased for $50 plus shipping by emailing Palmer at dorothypalmer@mac.com or Arndt at prairiefarm4@gmail.com

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Avenue will sell the book in its gift shop when it's again open to the public after the coronavirus crisis passes.

For more information, visit laportecountyhistory.org.

JOSEPH S. PETE — My Region: Coffee, books, art and walks

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

