A new book explores the history of Hammond and features many vintage black-and-white photos.

Former Hammond Historical Society President Curtis Vosti wrote "Hammond," a new photographic history book by Arcadia Publishing.

"I wanted to get out of my Covid warren in the basement, and I knew of Arcadia and I pitched them an idea," he said.

Vosti worked on the book for about a year, doing research at the Hammond Public Library, Calumet Regional Archives at Indiana University Northwest and even the Library of Congress Archives in Washington D.C. He described it as a primer on Hammond with "a challenge to Hammond youth to use the book to spur interest in whatever slice of Hammond history they look for."

"It’s 163 pictures and 15,000 words telling stories of Hammond’s history with a lot of interesting details and numerous contemporary names and references," he said.

He's a former writer for The Hammond Times and Crain's who served as parks administrator for Hammond and as a governor's appointee to the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission. He's also an attorney who serves on the board of the historical society.

"I am a current board member, past president and in two stints, have been a board member for about 15 years," he said. "I believe you know a town by its history, and so I wanted to learn about Hammond’s history because I was a beat reporter covering Hammond; I can’t remember how I first got involved, but the late, great Suzanne Long encouraged and inspired me and so many others."

He said the book is filled with interesting findings such as that Caroline Hohman was a successful businesswoman who donated land for three churches other than her own Episcopalian faith, that Hammond's population grew for its first nine decades and that the first Hammond Central High School was started in 1884 at the Central School on Hohman Avenue.

"Thomas Hammond wrote an 1890 history of Hammond entombed in the cornerstone of Hammond Tech after it was removed in 1949 from the cornerstone of Central School," he said. "1890 was the last reported siting of Potawatomie displaced from Hammond. Most of the tribe had been banished from Indiana in 1838. Hammond got its Lake Superior Courthouse in 1903 after city leaders failed in their push for the county seat to be moved to Hammond."

The book covers how the government documented child labor at the W.B. Conkey printing plant and other Hammond businesses a decade before child labor laws were implemented, that a machine invented by a Hammond man provided to be critical to Dairy Queen's success and other interesting facts.

"The Hammond Pros played the Green Bay Packers in the 1920s in Harrison Park," he said. "Hammond’s Indiana Hotel was an important scene of a 1925 crime that led to the national decline of the second coming of the KKK. When President Coolidge and the First Lady Edith left Wicker Park’s dedication and traveled back to a north Hammond train station, it was reported a young girl ran beside the motorcade waving a flag. A new street near that location was later named Coolidge Street.

He said the book was filled with striking photos such as of strikers lined up near the then-new Hammond High School in 1919, the devastation of the 1901 packinghouse fire that left half the city unemployed and Calvin Coolidge visiting Wicker Park when it was dedicated in 1927.

There's also an infamous photo of former Lake County Sheriff Rudy Bart leaving the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana in Hammond in 1988 after testifying in a mask and becoming part of the witness protection program.

Vosti hopes people take away that Hammond has a storied history and a promising future after decades of decline.

"There's lots of unexplored leads for interested Hammond residents and students," Vosti said.

Vosti will have an author signing from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Miles Books at 2819 Jewett Ave. in downtown Highland.