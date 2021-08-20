New book remembers classic Region restaurants

The book celebrates past restaurants like Phil Smidt's, Vogel's, the Old Mill Pizzeria and Lounge, Strongbow Inn, the Country Lounge in Hobart, Merriman's in Highland, Hannon's Drive-in in Valparaiso and Ono's and Jo's in Miller Beach. It also celebrates enduring Region restaurants like Teibel's, Schoops, Miner-Dunn, the Cavalier Inn in Hammond and Valpo Velvet.

"Called The Region, many of Northwest Indiana's towns and cities are strung along the southern coast of Lake Michigan or at least close enough for freshly caught fish to land on tables of fish joints and swank joints aw well," Ammeson wrote in the introduction. "The once booming steel mills created an ethnic jumble of people from Western and Eastern Europe, Mexico, Puerto Rico and African-Americans coming north during the Great Black Migration of the 1920s. They worked alongside one another in the mills, intermarried and shared their foodways. If you know The Region, it's no surprise that the owner of a popular pierogi restaurant hailed from Michoacan, Mexico. It's that kind of place."