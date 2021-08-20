New book remembers classic Region restaurants

Author Jane Ammeson, who writes for The Times of Northwest Indiana and has penned several books, chronicled the Region's best loved restaurants in her latest work.
Ammeson wrote "Classic Restaurants of The Region: Northwest Indiana's All-Time Favorite Eats," which was published by the History Press out of South Carolina.
The book celebrates past restaurants like Phil Smidt's, Vogel's, the Old Mill Pizzeria and Lounge, Strongbow Inn, the Country Lounge in Hobart, Merriman's in Highland, Hannon's Drive-in in Valparaiso and Ono's and Jo's in Miller Beach. It also celebrates enduring Region restaurants like Teibel's, Schoops, Miner-Dunn, the Cavalier Inn in Hammond and Valpo Velvet.
"Called The Region, many of Northwest Indiana's towns and cities are strung along the southern coast of Lake Michigan or at least close enough for freshly caught fish to land on tables of fish joints and swank joints aw well," Ammeson wrote in the introduction. "The once booming steel mills created an ethnic jumble of people from Western and Eastern Europe, Mexico, Puerto Rico and African-Americans coming north during the Great Black Migration of the 1920s. They worked alongside one another in the mills, intermarried and shared their foodways. If you know The Region, it's no surprise that the owner of a popular pierogi restaurant hailed from Michoacan, Mexico. It's that kind of place."
The book was published earlier this month and is available at book stores across Northwest Indiana.
Ammeson set out to celebrate classic Region eateries like Flamingo Pizza, Miller Beach Pizza, House of Pizza and John's Original Pizza.
"Almost every year comes news that one or more of the landmark restaurants I loved has closed," she wrote in the introduction. "Margaret's Geneva House, El Patio, San Remo, Wishing Well, Old Style Inn, Palm Grove and Miller Bakery Cafe are just a few."
She is an Indiana University graduate and East Chicago native who now lives in southwest Michigan. She has written 15 books and won a Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism Award for "Lincoln Road Trip: Back-Roads Guide to America's Favorite President."
Her other books include "A Jazz Age Murder in Northwest Indiana," "Femme Fatale," "Hauntings of the Underground Railroad," "East Chicago," and "Brown County."
Ammeson will sign copies of "Classic Restaurants of the Region" from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Miles Books at 2819 Jewett Avenue in downtown Highland.
For more information, call 219-838-8700 or find Miles Books on Facebook.