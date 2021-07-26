New Chicago Architecture Center exhibit highlights Helmut Jahn's works, including Michigan City Public Library

The German native came to Chicago in the 1960s to study at the Illinois Institute of Technology and designed buildings all over the world, including the Sony Center in Berlin, Post Tower in Bonn and the Pritzer Military Archives Center now under construction in Wisconsin. The exhibit looks back at his progressive designs, accomplishments like gracing the cover of GQ Magazine and hobby competing in world championship sailing competitions.

It features scale models of many of his most significant buildings, including the Michigan City Public Library.

“Helmut Jahn and Chicago were made for one another,” said Lynn Osmond, president and CEO of the CAC. “Helmut’s larger-than-life persona and his inventive and surprisingly original buildings remade Chicago in the 1980s. His brash designs and relentless pursuit of excellence invigorated Chicago, helping the architectural community move confidently beyond mid-century modernism. Helmut was, in turn, embraced by ‘the city of big shoulders.’”

The retrospective in the Chicago Architecture Center's 10,000-square-foot Skyscraper Gallery showcases Jahn's enduring design legacy.