New cookbook to raise funds for after-school culinary workshops

The forthcoming Gary Cooks Cookbook will share a wealth of knowledge from generations of home cooks from Northwest Indiana, and you could contribute to the project.

ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen and the Decay Devils are launching the cookbook, which will feature 200 recipes from Gary residents.

The Decay Devils, a group of artists, preservationists, photographers and urban explorers, are now soliciting recipes from citizens of Gary. They aim to amass at least 200 recipes through a user-friendly online application by May 2021, notifying the selected contributors via email.

The resulting book will be used to raise funds to pay for after-school culinary workshops and other programming for youth at ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen at 411 E 5th Ave. in downtown Gary.

In addition to their effort to revive Union Station, the Decay Devils plan to offer more cultural programming this year in partnership with ArtHouse, a culinary incubator across from the U.S. Steel Yard.