New cookbook to raise funds for after-school culinary workshops

The forthcoming Gary Cooks Cookbook will share a wealth of knowledge from generations of home cooks from Northwest Indiana, and you could contribute to the project.
ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen and the Decay Devils are launching the cookbook, which will feature 200 recipes from Gary residents.
The Decay Devils, a group of artists, preservationists, photographers and urban explorers, are now soliciting recipes from citizens of Gary. They aim to amass at least 200 recipes through a user-friendly online application by May 2021, notifying the selected contributors via email.
The resulting book will be used to raise funds to pay for after-school culinary workshops and other programming for youth at ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen at 411 E 5th Ave. in downtown Gary.
In addition to their effort to revive Union Station, the Decay Devils plan to offer more cultural programming this year in partnership with ArtHouse, a culinary incubator across from the U.S. Steel Yard.
"Due to the pandemic, ArtHouse has had to find alternate ways to raise funds because several revenue programs are suspended due to COVID-19," Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said. "The proceeds will assist with our mission towards educational programs in culinary arts. We thought that this unique way of raising funds will inspire many of our residents that have the passion of cooking to share a secret or two. It also exposes the opportunity for residents to become a part of the commercial kitchen at ArtHouse."
The plan is for the cookbooks to be available for sale by the fall of next year.
Anyone interested in submitting a recipe should visit garycookbook.com.
For more information, visit arthousegary.com or decaydevils.org.