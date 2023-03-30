South Shore Arts named a new board member.

JRS Marketing Communications founder and Digital Marketing Strategist Joseph Skibbie will serve as a director on the board of the arts group that champions all manner of artistic endeavors in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties.

Skibbie said he has a "passion for supporting local artists and business owners and has a specific enthusiasm for gardening and locally grown food."

"I'm anticipating great things from my involvement with the South Shore Arts Board of Directors. The existing breadth and scope of program offerings is impressive and spreading the word about all the great programs, projects, performances and exhibits of the South Shore Arts organization is something I look forward to being a part of," Skibbie said.

He started JRS Marketing Communications, which has offices in Crown Point and Arlington Heights. The firm has been helping businesses attract attention for more than 20 years, providing entrepreneurs and companies of all sizes with services like web design, branding, analytics and content marketing.

Skibbie worked in the financial services industry before shifting to communications. He now works to help clients grow their businesses, such as through digital marketing campaigns.

He also serves as a board member for the Rotary Club of Crown Point and has previously served on the Arlington Heights Special Events Commission and Arlington Heights Historical Society boards. He also lectures at the Small Business Development Center at Buffalo Grove High School’s Incubator.edu program.

In his new role, he will help oversee South Shore Arts, which has fostered the arts in Northwest Indiana since 1936. The nonprofit stages art exhibits, hosts classes and has a youth outreach program in which it brings the arts to local classrooms. It manages the Northwest Indiana Symphony and operates gallery spaces and classrooms in Munster and Hammond, where it was initially created to stage a salon show in the hat department of the long-defunct E.C. Minas department store.

For more information, visit southshoreartsonline.org.