New doctors join Franciscan in Michigan City
Two new physicians joined Franciscan Physician Network's Franciscan Medical Pavilion and Coolspring Health Center in Michigan City, where they are accepting new patients.

Dr. Zhijun George Guo, who is board-certified in neurology, is now practicing at the Franciscan Medical Pavilion on the third floor in the Outpatient Center at Franciscan Health Michigan City at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.

He studied at Beijing Medical University in Beijing and at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, completing his residency and fellowship in pain and palliative care at Ohio State University.

"His clinical interests include adult neurology, multiple sclerosis, stroke, seizure, headache, neuropathy, neuralgia, Parkinson’s disease, tremor, dementia, Botox treatment, nerve block and electromyography," Franciscan said in a news release.

Dr. Muhammad Alghanem, who is board-certified in family medicine and fellowship-trained in geriatric medicine, is now seeing patients at Coolspring Health Center at 1225 E. Coolspring Ave. in Michigan City.

He studied at Midwestern University–Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, did his residency at Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint, Michigan, and completed his fellowship in geriatric medicine at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia. He specializes in preventative care, geriatrics, hypertension, diabetes management, asthma and COPD.

For more information or to make appointment, visit at FranciscanDocs.org or call 219-878-5037.

