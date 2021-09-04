New documentary highlights legendary tattoo artist Roy Boy

A new short documentary film highlights the life of the legendary tattoo artist Roy Boy Cooper from Gary.

Local 219 released “Queen of the Badlands: A Roy Boy Story,” directed by David Zuccarelli. The film about the Roy Boy's Badlands Tattoos owner who died in 2010 can be viewed online or on social media.

"Roy Boy was an infamous local tattoo artist who some consider to be 'The Original Tiger King,'" Local 219 said in a press release. "You won’t want to miss this."

Zuccarelli interviewed his widow Deb Cooper, who provided access to a vault of archival footage of him.

"When we first launched Local 219 we envisioned a place where local filmmakers could have a platform to get their work seen," Local 219 owner Alan Myszkowski said. " From the incredible mind of filmmaker David Zuccarelli Productions we can present to you our very first short documentary on one of the Region’s larger-than-life characters: Roy Boy. Not familiar with his story? Roy Boy was an infamous tattoo artist who had Bengal tigers, shotguns and lived a fast life of excess.