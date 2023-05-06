A new exhibit at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum features the work of the artist Ralph Fletcher Seymour.

The museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite. 1 in LaPorte is displaying his painting on its gallery wall.

"LaPorte High School graduate Ralph Seymour went on to become one of the most famous artists in Chicago at the turn of the century," Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said. "His works of art are in the permanent collections of the Sorbonne in Paris, the Art Institute of Chicago and the National Arts Club in Washington, D.C."

The three-story museum also is having a raffle through July 22 in which visitors can win a 1/18 scale model of the Tucker Car. The museum's Kesling Automobile Collection has a 1948 Tucker Torpedo that was made by the Tucker Corporation in Chicago and that appeared in the 1988 Francis Ford Coppola movie “Tucker: The Man And His Dream” that starred Jeff Bridges as the Detroit inventor Preston Tucker who sought to design the car of the future.

The winner of the drawing will be announced at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum's 15th annual Old Car Show.

The museum also displays a Delorean, an early prototype of an electric car, period rooms, the W.A. Jones Collection of Ancient Weapons, a Belle Gunness exhibit, model railroads, a recreated block of Main Street and the Giese Church, a New England-style church a soldier vowed he would craft for the community if he survived the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. Visitors can also see prehistoric bones, relics, rocks, minerals and the bar from the Long Branch Saloon, as well as exhibits about the Michigan City Zoo, farming, industry, sports and scouting.

For more information, call 219-324-6767 or visit https://laportecountyhistory.org/.

