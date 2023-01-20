 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New exhibit highlights war correspondent Ernie Pyle at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum

  2023-01-20
The Ernie Pyle exhibit is shown at the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society.

 Provided

A new exhibit at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum showcases Ernie Pyle, the Pulitzer Prize-winning war correspondent who was beloved for his empathetic portraits of ordinary American soldiers during World War II.

"A new exhibit showcasing the famous War Reporter Ernie Pyle is now on display," Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said. "He started his career in journalism working at the LaPorte Weekly Herald in 1923. It is the 100th Anniversary of Ernie Pyle's career in journalism this January."

Pyle wrote extensively about infantrymen in World War II, sharing their human-interest stories in a folksy style that resonated with many readers back home. The roving war correspondent traveled extensively through both the European theater and the Pacific theater before he was killed by a sniper during the Battle of Okinawa in Japan in 1945.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Eager for updates from the war, Americans hung on to his every word back on the homefront.

"One of the people who more than any other endeared the average soldier to us was Ernie Pyle," First Lady Elenor Roosevelt wrote in a column. "He lived with them, understood them and loved them, and he made the rest of us understand and love them, too. His voice is stilled now, but I think the columns he wrote will be reread constantly and will keep before us always the human side of this war."

He was a Dana, Indiana native who attended Indiana University, where Ernie Pyle Hall was named after him and a statute now honors his contributions as a journalist. He cut his teeth at the Indiana Daily Student and Arbutus yearbook, developing a style of storytelling that eventually got him millions of readers when he wrote columns for Scripps-Howard.

Pyle earned $25 a week as a reporter for the LaPorte Daily Herald before moving on to Washington D.C. to report for the Washington Daily News, where he became the aviation columnist who brushed shoulders with the likes of Amelia Earhart.

He went on to become one of the most celebrated journalists of the 20th century. His childhood home is now a state historic site and he's the subject of an exhibit at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

The museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite. 1 in LaPorte also added a new gallery wall.

"Come on down to the museum to see the new gallery wall," Jackson said. "Portraits from the museum's collection are displayed on the gallery wall. A binder is available to learn the stories behind these fascinating portraits."

