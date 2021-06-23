New exhibition presents diverse group of Region and Chicagoland artists

The new group exhibit at South Shore Arts in Munster features a diverse group of artists from across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland – who are displaying their work on scaffolding.
Indiana University Northwest in the School of the Arts Director of Arts Programming and Engagement Lauren Pacheco curated "SWELL: A Group Exhibition on Scaffolding." The free exhibit is on display through Aug. 28 at the South Shore Arts Gallery in the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.
Pacheco said the exhibit was "unconcerned with boundaries and attempts to recreate a space within a space" and "a conversation in challenging aesthetics and assemblies of what exhibits can and should represent - a new way of thinking to help change the way we see and interact with space, curator, and artist.
“Sculptural installations have the power to confront traditional understandings of art production and material history. Within the South Shore Arts expansive gallery, fabric walls show signs of something that has already happened. As a curatorial intervention, this site-specific exhibition intends to connect the usual and unusual, familiar, and unfamiliar by bringing together artwork, and objects,” she said. "The scaffolding system is a timely metaphor for our post-pandemic world. The scaffold, ubiquitous 'furniture' seen in urban and rural landscapes, most commonly recognized as construction site infrastructure provides support or reinforces during building, rebuilding, or preserving.”
The exhibit showcases the work of 37 artists from across the Calumet Region and greater Chicagoland, including Chad Kouri, Bishal Manandhar, Marcos Raya, Sydnie Jimenez, Rodrigo Lara, Alison Wade, JB Daniel and Kelly Knaga.
“My curatorial vision stresses a necessity to exhibit a diverse representation of living artists in spaces, places and institutions that have histories of exclusionary practices based upon race, geography and gender," Pacheco said. "I’m very proud to work with a group of artists and creatives in SWELL which includes 14 black, indigenous and other people of color and 15 women.”
An artist reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 16 with beer from Marz Brewery in Chicago.
For more information, visit southshoreartsonline.org.
