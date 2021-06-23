New exhibition presents diverse group of Region and Chicagoland artists

The new group exhibit at South Shore Arts in Munster features a diverse group of artists from across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland – who are displaying their work on scaffolding.

Indiana University Northwest in the School of the Arts Director of Arts Programming and Engagement Lauren Pacheco curated "SWELL: A Group Exhibition on Scaffolding." The free exhibit is on display through Aug. 28 at the South Shore Arts Gallery in the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

Pacheco said the exhibit was "unconcerned with boundaries and attempts to recreate a space within a space" and "a conversation in challenging aesthetics and assemblies of what exhibits can and should represent - a new way of thinking to help change the way we see and interact with space, curator, and artist.