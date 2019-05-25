New exhibits opening across Northwest Indiana

South Shore Arts has been busy and is opening several new exhibits across the Region over the next few weeks.
“Celebrating Birds: Work by Kimberly Beck, Kristina Knowski & Sue Gombus” opens in the atrium of The Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster Sunday and continues through June 16. A reception will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Then the "Haunts" exhibit curated by John Cain will be transferred to the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District's Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary, Arthouse: A Social Kitchen at 411 E. 5th Ave. in downtown Gary and the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center at 220 W. 5th Ave. in Gary. The second installment in the South Shore Arts' Urban Legends series will be on display at those galleries through July 7 thanks to a special grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Fund at the Legacy Foundation.
"Curated by John Cain, this exhibit features the work of guerilla photographers who have been lured to Gary and other cities to capture the haunting beauty of architectural ruins on the verge of being repurposed as gardens and other public spaces," South Shore Arts said in a press release.
An opening reception for "Haunts" will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. May 31 at the Marshall J. Gardner Center in Gary’s lakefront Miller neighborhood.
South Shore Arts at the Artful Garden at 611 N. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point will display “Aviary: Paintings by Lindsay Sandbothe” through July 13. An opening reception will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. June 1.
"Lindsay Sandbothe is a nature artist based in Highland who specializes in realistic bird portraits on wood panels," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "She received BFAs in Art Education and Art History from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign and for over eleven years has worked in the administrative offices at the American Academy of Art in Chicago. She is also a member of the Nature Artist Guild and teaches painting workshops through the guild’s affiliate Morton Arboretum and other Chicago-area artist groups."
All of the exhibits are open and free to the public.
For more information, visit southshoreartsonline.org.