New 'From the North Side' documentary takes nostalgic look at Hammond's history
A Hammond native made the "From the North Side" documentary film.

 Joseph S. Pete

A new local history documentary takes a nostalgic look at Hammond history, predominantly the North Side that was long largely Polish.

Filmmaker Alex Semchuck, a Hammond native who also made the film "Stagnant Hope: Gary, Indiana" and the mid-level marketing exposure "The Slave Circle," created the documentary "From the North Side" that chronicles life in North Hammond for generations. 

2:01 WATCH NOW: Work, Fight, Give! at South Shore Arts

"I wanted to create a film that will preserve my memories of Hammond decades from now," Semchuck said. "Whether you lived in Hammond during the boom years, or during the 1990s like me, it will have memories for everyone."

0:38 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Justin Dyer preview

The 74-minute movie focuses on North Hammond but also includes many other points of interest in the Region, including nearby towns and downtown Hammond's heyday as a commercial destination with department stores and grand movie palaces. Semchuck tells the story of the 137-year-old city of Hammond through the perspective of his family, shining a spotlight on landmarks like Phil Smidt's Restaurant, the Roller Dome and Hermits Park.

"I didn't have Minas or Goldblatts," says Semchuck. "I had Wright's Barnyard and Stardust, but they're all featured in the film."

Semchuck, a graduate of St. Casimir and Bishop Noll Institute, is an associate professor of communication at Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington. He founded the production company Precision Independent Media in 2011 and has produced several web series and filmed weddings and other events for many Region residents.

Precision Independent Media will release "From the North Side" for free Thursday on its YouTube channel at youtube.com/precision219.

For more information, visit  precisioninmedia.com or find Precision Independent Media on Facebook.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

