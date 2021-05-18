New 'From the North Side' documentary takes nostalgic look at Hammond's history

A new local history documentary takes a nostalgic look at Hammond history, predominantly the North Side that was long largely Polish.

Filmmaker Alex Semchuck, a Hammond native who also made the film "Stagnant Hope: Gary, Indiana" and the mid-level marketing exposure "The Slave Circle," created the documentary "From the North Side" that chronicles life in North Hammond for generations.

"I wanted to create a film that will preserve my memories of Hammond decades from now," Semchuck said. "Whether you lived in Hammond during the boom years, or during the 1990s like me, it will have memories for everyone."

The 74-minute movie focuses on North Hammond but also includes many other points of interest in the Region, including nearby towns and downtown Hammond's heyday as a commercial destination with department stores and grand movie palaces. Semchuck tells the story of the 137-year-old city of Hammond through the perspective of his family, shining a spotlight on landmarks like Phil Smidt's Restaurant, the Roller Dome and Hermits Park.

"I didn't have Minas or Goldblatts," says Semchuck. "I had Wright's Barnyard and Stardust, but they're all featured in the film."