New Indiana poetry archive preserves work of Hoosier poets, maybe even your verse
The Indiana State Library is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana has launched a new poetry archive called INverse, inaugurating the work of the first 32 poets.

Indiana's new poetry archive contains the poetry of David Allen, Allison Ballard, Rachel Bobo-Milburn, Ann Borger, Matthew Brennan, Michael Brockley, Kay Castaneda, Alys Caviness-Gober, Joseph Chaney, Elizabeth Crowley, Miranda Durham, Nan Frient, Matthew Graham, Sarah Gray, James Green, Janice Hoffman,  Jenny Kalahar, George Kalamaras, Chuck Kellum, Karen Kovacik, Elizabeth Krajeck, Lylanne Musselman, Patrick Nevins, Sara Noë, Thomas Orr, Jeffrey Pearson, Jessica Reed, Linda Reising, Mary Sexson, Katerina Tsiopos, Shari Wagner, Keith Welch and Hiromi Yoshida.

Former Indiana Poet Laureate Adrian Matejka came up with the idea to preserve a diverse array of poetry for future generations of Indiana writers and readers.

"I would like to commend the Rare Books and Manuscripts Division here at the Indiana State Library for the countless hours they put into building the INverse archive," Indiana State Librarian Jacob Speer said. "Their hard work will allow access to the works of Hoosier poets for generations to come."

Hoosier poets can submit to the archive every year between Feb. 1 and April 30.

"In the spirit of Walt Whitman’s famous line, ' I contain multitudes,' the INverse Poetry Archive contains multitudes of voices, styles and subjects that represent the rich diverse and creative spirit of Indiana," Poet Laureate Matthew Graham said. "I am honored to have one of my poems be a part of this important historical and literary collection."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

