New Lubeznik exhibit features hand-made signs, tributes to Breonna Taylor and George Floyd
New Lubeznik exhibit features hand-made signs, tributes to Breonna Taylor and George Floyd

New Lubeznik exhibit features hand-made signs, tributes to Breonna Taylor and George Floyd

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is at 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Indiana University Northwest's School of Arts brought the new "Words of Encouragement + Paper Signs of the Times" to the Lubeznik Center for the Arts.

The exhibit, on display in the NIPSCO Art Education Studios at the art center at 101 W. 2nd St. in downtown Michigan City, features hand-painted signs, large-scale prints of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and a community wall that invites conversation.

"This installation is a moment-specific project and creative act of visual kindness that touches upon the necessity for cultural appreciation and democratization in these challenging times. While we may feel alone when sheltering in place, the crisis is affecting all of humanity, and we are not alone," Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "In the end, this project serves as a call to action. It reminds us to remain hopeful as we all work together in solidarity to stay connected and respond to each other with love, compassion, sensitivity and intelligence."

Indiana University Northwest's Lauren M. Pacheco, Chicago-based Heart & Bone Signs, Kelly Knaga, and Cathy Freeman curated the exhibit with funding through the IUN School of the Arts Innovation Series.

"The exhibit features dozens of hand-painted signs that were submitted via an open call from Heart & Bone Signs, a company out of Chicago owned by Andrew McClellan and Kelsey Dalton McClellan that offers the highest quality traditional hand painted sign work," the Lubeznik Center of the Arts said in a press release. "Typography and sign artists from around the nation and the world submitted their contributions which are now on display at LCA. The signs feature motivational phrases and poignant language to lift us all in these uncertain times, and the hand-painted and lettered craft of each artwork sign is immaculate and inspiring unto itself."

The installation also includes a community wall where visitors can add their own creations from supplies on-hand, including posters, flyers and notes of encouragement. Students from Safe Harbor, The Social and Learning Institute, LCA's Teen Arts Council and other community members will contribute their work over time to the free exhibit, which runs through Oct. 31.

A centerpiece will pay tribute to two Black people killed by police, triggering nationwide protests.

"When entering the exhibit, viewers will confront two large-scale brilliantly colored prints of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd by Chicago artist, Carlos Rolón," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "Titled 'Rest in Paradise,' these beautiful memorial tributes set the stage for the important work and words that fill the room beyond."

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

