New Lubeznik exhibit features hand-made signs, tributes to Breonna Taylor and George Floyd

The installation also includes a community wall where visitors can add their own creations from supplies on-hand, including posters, flyers and notes of encouragement. Students from Safe Harbor, The Social and Learning Institute, LCA's Teen Arts Council and other community members will contribute their work over time to the free exhibit, which runs through Oct. 31.
A centerpiece will pay tribute to two Black people killed by police, triggering nationwide protests.
"When entering the exhibit, viewers will confront two large-scale brilliantly colored prints of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd by Chicago artist, Carlos Rolón," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "Titled 'Rest in Paradise,' these beautiful memorial tributes set the stage for the important work and words that fill the room beyond."
lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
Warhol: Icon & Influence at the Lubeznik Center
The openning event for Warhol: Icon & Influence at the Lubeznik Center For The Arts in Michigan City on Friday. Original Andy Warhol works on loan from the Drew and Wendy Levenfeld collection, as well as from the Brauer Museum's permanent collection at Valparaiso University on view until October 13. 2018. photo by Tony V. Martin / the Times
photo by Tony V. Martin
