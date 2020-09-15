New Lubeznik exhibit features hand-made signs, tributes to Breonna Taylor and George Floyd

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indiana University Northwest's School of Arts brought the new "Words of Encouragement + Paper Signs of the Times" to the Lubeznik Center for the Arts.

The exhibit, on display in the NIPSCO Art Education Studios at the art center at 101 W. 2nd St. in downtown Michigan City, features hand-painted signs, large-scale prints of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and a community wall that invites conversation.

"This installation is a moment-specific project and creative act of visual kindness that touches upon the necessity for cultural appreciation and democratization in these challenging times. While we may feel alone when sheltering in place, the crisis is affecting all of humanity, and we are not alone," Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "In the end, this project serves as a call to action. It reminds us to remain hopeful as we all work together in solidarity to stay connected and respond to each other with love, compassion, sensitivity and intelligence."

Indiana University Northwest's Lauren M. Pacheco, Chicago-based Heart & Bone Signs, Kelly Knaga, and Cathy Freeman curated the exhibit with funding through the IUN School of the Arts Innovation Series.