New Miller exhibit showcases paintings by Constance Volk

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is showcasing paintings by Constance Volk at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.
"Constance Volk’s media of choice include artwork, flutes and voice. She grew up in Seattle, the daughter of an opera singer and a pianist," The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "She began studying music at the age of 5 and enjoyed creating visual art as her hobby. Constance eventually moved to Chicago to attend DePaul University where she earned a degree in flute performance. Still maintaining her interest in visual art, she studied oil painting and 3-dimensional foundations. Constance then joined the artist collective ‘catalyst’, where she met her life partner, Caton."
She works as a multimedia artist, whose body of work includes paintings, posters, coloring books and portraits.
"The artist has developed her career in music as a founding member of Ensemble Dal Niente. She also performs with Lookingglass Theatre and the Chicago Wind Project, among many other ensembles," The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "In her tandem painting career, she recently had a blacklight art exhibit of her work at the Zhou B Art Center in Chicago. Constance maintains a stream of back-to-back commissions and is totally obsessed with painting."
She will showcase more than 30 paintings at the Marshall Gardner arts center in an exhibit curated by Larry Lapidus.
“I began drawing mazes when I was 8, during the evenings when my father would read to my family. Perfecting this line of work became a goal that led to a desire to experiment with nearly every medium," she said. "As I furthered these practices, I also developed a career as a flutist and vocalist, specializing in contemporary works. Performing within the new music genre generated an interest in learning the trade of piano tuning. I was particularly drawn to the sounds of an ‘out of tune’ piano, resonating with dissonance and flurries of microtonal scales. I started to experience intense imagery while tuning the strings from dissonant intervals to perfect unisons. Sound waves, the harmonic series, sometimes clearly organized, sometimes overlapping into chaos, had me rushing home to reflect these vibrations on canvas. This was the first time the creativity of my two art worlds collided, music and painting, and catalyzed a surge of ideas that have been freely flowing from brain to canvas ever since.”
An opening reception with a cash bar will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday. The exhibit runs through Nov. 1.
The gallery is open from 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from 2-4 p.m. Sundays. A $5 entry is requested to the normally free gallery because of the financial impact of coronavirus.
For more information, visit constancevolk.com or millerbeacharts.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!