New Miller exhibit showcases paintings by Constance Volk

“I began drawing mazes when I was 8, during the evenings when my father would read to my family. Perfecting this line of work became a goal that led to a desire to experiment with nearly every medium," she said. "As I furthered these practices, I also developed a career as a flutist and vocalist, specializing in contemporary works. Performing within the new music genre generated an interest in learning the trade of piano tuning. I was particularly drawn to the sounds of an ‘out of tune’ piano, resonating with dissonance and flurries of microtonal scales. I started to experience intense imagery while tuning the strings from dissonant intervals to perfect unisons. Sound waves, the harmonic series, sometimes clearly organized, sometimes overlapping into chaos, had me rushing home to reflect these vibrations on canvas. This was the first time the creativity of my two art worlds collided, music and painting, and catalyzed a surge of ideas that have been freely flowing from brain to canvas ever since.”