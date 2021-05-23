New mural honors first responder heroes during COVID-19 pandemic

A new mural in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood honors first responders as heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee Companies in Miller commissioned the First Responders Tribute Mural on Lake Street’s East Wall Art Alley, in the alley behind Lee Companies' office at 563 S. Lake Street. It's a prime spot in the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District’s biannual Lake Effekt wall art painting event that turn Miller into an outdoor art gallery filled with bright, vibrant murals.

Acclaimed local muralist Felix Maldonado, whose other works included the five-story Jackson 5 mural downtown and the Michael Jordan mural in East Chicago, painted the piece honoring those on the front lines caring for the victims of the coronavirus disease that's claimed more than 3.4 million victims worldwide, including more than 600,000 in the United States.

The large horizontal mural features portraits of nurses and other masked health care professionals, including one making a heart symbol with her hands. It also includes a dictionary definition of the word "hero."

"Celebrated local muralist Felix Maldonado’s vision is a powerful depiction of the firemen, police, and health care professionals who risked their lives for our safety and well-being," Karen Lee with Lee Companies said in a news release.