New mural honors first responder heroes during COVID-19 pandemic
New mural honors first responder heroes during COVID-19 pandemic

Felix "Flex" Maldonado painted the First Responders Tribute Mural in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

A new mural in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood honors first responders as heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee Companies in Miller commissioned the First Responders Tribute Mural on Lake Street’s East Wall Art Alley, in the alley behind Lee Companies' office at 563 S. Lake Street. It's a prime spot in the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District’s biannual Lake Effekt wall art painting event that turn Miller into an outdoor art gallery filled with bright, vibrant murals.

Acclaimed local muralist Felix Maldonado, whose other works included the five-story Jackson 5 mural downtown and the Michael Jordan mural in East Chicago, painted the piece honoring those on the front lines caring for the victims of the coronavirus disease that's claimed more than 3.4 million victims worldwide, including more than 600,000 in the United States.

The large horizontal mural features portraits of nurses and other masked health care professionals, including one making a heart symbol with her hands. It also includes a dictionary definition of the word "hero."

"Celebrated local muralist Felix Maldonado’s vision is a powerful depiction of the firemen, police, and health care professionals who risked their lives for our safety and well-being," Karen Lee with Lee Companies said in a news release.

A dedication is planned at 5:30 p.m. June 4. Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, Councilman William Godwin and other city officials are expected to be in attendance.

It's also the start of the Miller Beach Lake Street Merchants’ First Fridays, which will take place from 5-8 p.m.

"There will be many activities including live music at The Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage and an art opening at the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District featuring artist Lillian Attinasi," Lee said. "Lillian is celebrating 60 plus years as an artist with a retrospective exhibit featuring 40+ works across several genres including portraits, landscapes, surreal paintings, drawings, silk and woodblock prints, collage enhanced photography, and repurposed materials. 'A Cultural Bridge' will open with a reception from 6-p.m. and will be available for viewing weekends through July 2 at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake Street."

