New murals will be painted in downtown Hammond at Arts on the Ave
An artist paints a mural during a past Arts on the Ave in downtown Hammond.

 Joseph S. Pete

Arts on the Ave Festival will bring new murals to downtown Hammond this weekend.

The annual celebration will take place between noon and 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hohman Avenue and Sibley Boulevard. An after-party concert will take place inside the EAT Restaurant that's owned by Raymundo Garcia of El Taco Real.

Local artists like Felix "Flex" Maldonado, Ish Muhammad, Eric Roldan, Argue, Kuaze and Traz will spend the day painting large-scale murals downtown. During the last Arts on the Ave, the street artists painted Franken Berry, Invader Zim and Alfred E. Neuman from Mad Magazine on the side of a building on Sibley Avenue.

People can watch the artists paint the work in real-time and chat with them while they work. The annual event staged by the Downtown Hammond Council also typically includes art displays, art contests, vendors, kids' art activities, live music and a beer garden.

This year's event has been scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're back! (well, sorta). In light of the ongoing pandemic, we have scaled back this year's event but the show must go on," organizers said in a statement. "We continue to strive to do our best and provide quality artwork and entertainment for our communities so we ask you to come join us and continue to support the arts and this annual event so we can come back next summer stronger than ever - thank you."

Beverage and food prepared by Garcia will be available for purchase inside EAT at 5201 Hohman Ave. It can be enjoyed outside on a picnic table while watching the artists work.

The art fair is free and open to the public.

The band 13 Tikis will perform live music from 7 to 10 p.m. in EAT. The concert has a $5 cover charge. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

