New nature show highlights Joliet Iron Works and eagles

A new nature show showcases an old steel mill and eagles in its first few episodes.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County launched the new show “The Buzz,” which can be viewed online and local cable stations in the south suburbs.

Forest Preserve interpretative naturalist Sara Russell led a tour on the first episode of the Joliet Iron Works, which was once the second largest steel mill in the entire country. The Forest Preserve of Will County maintains the ruins of the mill on the Des Plaines River where thousands of mostly immigrant steelworkers forged iron in the late 19th century and early 20th century.

“She will show viewers where the old furnaces used to be, and she also will explain what other structural footprints are left behind,” said “Buzz” program host Suzy Lyttle, a Forest Preserve program coordinator. “Plus, viewers will learn the process of making iron and steel and the different jobs and dangers employees experienced.”

The episode also showcases historical photos and aerial drone footage of the long-abandoned steel mill.