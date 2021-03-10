 Skip to main content
New nature show highlights Joliet Iron Works and eagles
New nature show highlights Joliet Iron Works and eagles

New nature show highlights Joliet Iron Works and eagles

The new show "The Buzz" offers a tour of the Joliet Iron Works.

 Joseph S. Pete

A new nature show showcases an old steel mill and eagles in its first few episodes.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County launched the new show “The Buzz,” which can be viewed online and local cable stations in the south suburbs.

Forest Preserve interpretative naturalist Sara Russell led a tour on the first episode of the Joliet Iron Works, which was once the second largest steel mill in the entire country. The Forest Preserve of Will County maintains the ruins of the mill on the Des Plaines River where thousands of mostly immigrant steelworkers forged iron in the late 19th century and early 20th century.

“She will show viewers where the old furnaces used to be, and she also will explain what other structural footprints are left behind,” said “Buzz” program host Suzy Lyttle, a Forest Preserve program coordinator. “Plus, viewers will learn the process of making iron and steel and the different jobs and dangers employees experienced.” 

The episode also showcases historical photos and aerial drone footage of the long-abandoned steel mill.

The show also pays a visit to Rock Run Rookery, where people can see eagles. "The Buzz" will give viewing tips, birding dos and don't and facts about the birds while showing footage of eagles on the hunt and in flight.

“There is so much more to explore and share with our viewers,” Lyttle said. “This platform is giving us the chance to reach so many new people and share locations that they might never have been able to see on their own.”

The shows can be viewed on YouTube.com/WillCoForests or Facebook.com/WillCoForests.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org

