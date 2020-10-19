New Northwest Indiana-based record label drops its first album

Jovanovic is a big fan of the vintage throwback medium.

"I love vinyl records. I love music. I appreciate musicians and all of the hard work many of them put into their craft just because they love to make it," he said. "I want to help those artists expand their fan bases and grow their scope. I've been thinking about doing this for years. I just didn't exactly know how to do it."

Jugo and Rada Records presses hand lathe-cut 7-inch records onto clear square vinyl that will be sold online and at a few stores in Chicago.

Jovanovic also writes about music, putting out the Jugo and Rada Zine.

"I have been writing about music and my end-of-year lists for over a decade. I turned that into a blog several years ago. Then I turned that blog into a website/zine," he said. "I love talking and writing about music. It is a passion of mine and will always be something I put time and effort into. With the label, I am only going to work with artists I like and when it feels like I am 'working' more than just enjoying it, I will stop. I love how it has started and I look forward to seeing where it goes."

A major inspiration for his latest creative endeavor is the New Morality Zine, a hardcore zine and label out of Chicago.