New Northwest Indiana-based record label drops its first album

A new Northwest Indiana-based record label just dropped its first album.
Bojan Jovanovic launched Jugo and Rada Records named after his parents, Jugo and Rada.
"They inspired me my entire life," he said. "Always supportive and eager to let me and my brothers do what we enjoyed. I have been a music fan for my entire life and recently have become a collector of vinyl records."
The record label just released its first album, "The Over/Under Ep. 7 inch" by AMS, The Nerd King. It's "hip hop from from the millimeter space between sleep and wake."
It will focus on hip hop and indie rock, especially from local artists.
"We are hoping to stay within the Chicagoland area. We know this area and would love to work with local artists," Jovanovic said. "We want to put music out that we actually like and are proud of. We are from Merrillville and know NWI is filled with talent."
The label will release all of its music on vinyl record and digital formats.
"We hope to be a home for artists who want a partner to press their music physically. It is something that has been missing to my knowledge in NWI," he said. "There is so much access to music online, we want to stand out by giving artists a chance to have something tangible. Something they can hold onto and give to their fans and families."
Jovanovic is a big fan of the vintage throwback medium.
"I love vinyl records. I love music. I appreciate musicians and all of the hard work many of them put into their craft just because they love to make it," he said. "I want to help those artists expand their fan bases and grow their scope. I've been thinking about doing this for years. I just didn't exactly know how to do it."
Jugo and Rada Records presses hand lathe-cut 7-inch records onto clear square vinyl that will be sold online and at a few stores in Chicago.
Jovanovic also writes about music, putting out the Jugo and Rada Zine.
"I have been writing about music and my end-of-year lists for over a decade. I turned that into a blog several years ago. Then I turned that blog into a website/zine," he said. "I love talking and writing about music. It is a passion of mine and will always be something I put time and effort into. With the label, I am only going to work with artists I like and when it feels like I am 'working' more than just enjoying it, I will stop. I love how it has started and I look forward to seeing where it goes."
A major inspiration for his latest creative endeavor is the New Morality Zine, a hardcore zine and label out of Chicago.
"Nick (Acosta) is a friend of mine and has shown me the ropes on how to get something like this started. I have to give him a lot of credit," he said. "I'm sure I've annoyed him with all of my questions. I've almost copied him exactly on getting this going. He has had success, I hope to do the same."
For more information, visit www.jugoandrada.com or email jugoandradarecords@gmail.com
