New Oberpfalz Brewing, The Roaming Wedge to crack Parmesan cheese wheel

New Oberpfalz Brewing and The Roaming Wedge mobile cheese shop will crack a 75-lb. wheel of "arguably the best Parmesan cheese in the world."

The cracking will take place at noon Saturday, June 25 at the New Oberpfalz taproom at 121 E. Main St. in downtown Griffith.

"A Parmesan wheel cracking is a very special experience for cheese lovers," said Nick Hoehn of The Roaming Wedge. "Getting to taste the cheese when the wheel is first opened up is magical because it transports you to Italy for that first bite. All of the flavor hits you. It’s rich, it’s fresh, its soft, its aromatic – like the best Parmesan you have ever had, only better and in peak form. Most of the time, the Parmesan that people buy in stores has been cracked open a day or more ahead of time, and a lot of the subtlety is lost. When a wheel is freshly cracked, it is still living and the cultures that make the cheese are still working. The aroma and flavor of a freshly cracked wheel is really something everyone should be able to experience, but sadly a lot of people go their whole lives without ever being able to. We want June 25 to be a bucket list experience for foodies and an eye-opening experience for people who may not value eating the best cheese - there’s a difference. It’s worth the cost and trouble to source it and sell it. This Cravero Parmesan wheel is special, and the work to crack a wheel this big can be a spectacle, which is fun for people to watch.”

The cheese can, of course, be paired with craft beer from the award-winning German-themed brewery. New Oberpfalz will have a special on its German Pils, which it will serve in souvenir 20-ounce stadium cups people can take home.

“We will have small samples of our German Pils and some white wine samples for people who arrive early to get a sample of the cheese once the wheel is cracked,” said New Oberpfalz founder and brewer Dan Lehnerer. “We have never had a pairing of freshly cracked Parmesan with our beer before, and all of the experts say lager is the way to go, which is lucky I guess because we make so much lager beer.”

The Parmesan wheel hails from a town near Turin at the foot of the Italian Alps. G. Cravero has been sourcing cheese from local farmers there since 1855.

“I had to special order it and it showed up via FedEx on a pallet. Then I had to get it moved into a cooler so here’s me lugging a giant wheel of cheese through New Oberpfalz on a busy Friday night with people asking me what’s in the box while I nearly collapse from the weight of this thing," Hoehn said

The Roaming Wedge will sell wedges of the Cravero Parmesan and other artisan cheeses to-go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Oberpfalz will incorporate the cheese into its food menu at the taproom that day, starting at 11:30 a.m.

“I told him after he lugged the thing all the way from the parking lot that he could’ve just pulled up and put on the hazards in his car and unloaded it a lot easier by the patio,” said Nick Bane, the chef at New Oberpfalz. “If he puts that kind of effort into delivering it to keep it cold, I can only imagine how challenging it was to source it and the care he’ll put into serving it. I have some ideas for the food we are going to make that day that will showcase the unique quality of the cheese."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.