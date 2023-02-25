A new season of "Eye on the Arts" is coming soon to Lakeshore PBS.

The new season of the Emmy-winning program will debut at 7 p.m. on March 15. Now in its eighth season, the half-hour-long show highlights arts, artists and arts groups across Northwest Indiana.

It aims to illustrate the power of arts in people's lives in Northwest Indiana and how it can improve the quality of life in the Calumet Region.

“The team and I are committed to uncovering the vibrancy of life elevated by the arts within our communities," Vice President of Video Production at Lakeshore PBS Tony Santucci said. "It’s a chance to share the arts’ capability as an economic driver, a foundation for quality of place and its powers of rehabilitation and expression. We let the artists speak for themselves and the result is an honest and intimate snapshot at what it means to create and share.”

Santucci produced the Lakeshore PBS original series with help from Alex Hernandez, Kevin Lunn, Miguel Arteaga and Tom Duncan. The show has won multiple awards, including Merrillville-based PBS's first-ever Emmy Award.

“‘Eye on the Arts’ is a fantastic show to help produce. The show is a welcomed challenge because each artist we highlight requires a different approach to shining a light on what makes them unique,” producer Tom Duncan said. “I get to interview interesting people who contribute to the local culture, as well as highlight art forms that audiences might not know about. I cherish the experience of the art-making process with the artists; like feeling the calm of a park in the afternoon sun with Christine Newton or watching as Laura Gutzwillier transforms strands of fabric into vivid felt paintings were some standouts so far.”

In its upcoming season, "Eye on the Arts" will feature a children’s book author, a ceramicist, a photographer and Newton, who paints everyday landscapes en plein air.

“It was a wonderful experience working with the Lakeshore PBS production team. Tom and Alex made the interview and filming very easy and relaxed. They were professional, talented, fun to work with and respectful of my work and space,” Newton said. “‘Eye on the Arts’ showcases and promotes local talent and educates the community on all the culture that is right here in our community. It's also a great value to each individual artist to have their work recognized.”

Upcoming episodes also will feature an artist who depicts animals and people with wood, paint, resin and broken glass and Gutzwiller, who creates felt paintings with fabric and needles.

“Working with the team from Lakeshore Public Media was so much fun. I was way out of my comfort zone, but they helped me relax and be myself. They were so professional and kind. Their genuine interest in my art was encouraging and helped me open up; just like talking to friends,” Gutzwiller said. “I hope communities see it [Eye on the Arts] and feel more connected through the stories and perspectives. Sharing, listening and learning from each other can reach far and wide. Programs like this really lift my spirits and I hope others feel the same.”

The program is funded with support from the Legacy Foundation, NIPSCO, Purdue University Northwest, South Shore Arts, The Indiana Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts and viewers.

“‘Eye on the Arts’ is a great example of the type of unique programming we pride ourselves in producing for our viewers. It’s a show dedicated to exposing our audience to a wide array of arts, while also highlighting the arts and artists in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland,” Vice President of Development Carl Kurek said.

Eye on the Arts broadcasts on Lakeshore PBS, which airs on Channel 56 over the airways, at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information, visit LakeshorePBS.org.