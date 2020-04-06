New short films shot in Indiana available to stream online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide group dedicated to promoting the public humanities is set to begin streaming short films that explore how Hoosiers experience urban, suburban and rural divides.

Every Tuesday in April at 7 p.m., Indiana Humanities will host Facebook Live watch parties for four short films. The first is “Sundown to Sunrise,” featuring Valparaiso and tracing one man’s journey from sundown to sunrise as he and his family integrate an all-white Indiana town in 1968.

The other films feature Hagerstown, Lebanon and Bloomington.

The digital film festival will be held on Indiana Humanities’ Facebook page. More information is available at IndianaHumanities.org/Films.

The films were funded by Indiana Humanities and premiered earlier this year at events around the state.

