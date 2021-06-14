New South Shore Arts Gallery exhibit built on scaffolding

The latest South Shore Arts Gallery exhibit is framed in a unique way.

"Swell: A Group Exhibition on Scaffolding" is now hanging on actual scaffolding at the South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

Indiana University Northwest Director of Arts Programming and Engagement Lauren M. Pacheco curated the unconventionally displayed group show, which will hang through Aug. 28.

"'Swell' is an exhibition unconcerned with boundaries and attempts to recreate a space within a space," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Secondary to the artworks themselves is a conversation in challenging aesthetics and assemblies of what exhibits can and should represent. A new way of thinking to help change how wee and interact with space, curator and artist. 'Swell' exhibiting artist’s work across disciplines. Some are peculiar and different, provocative and beautiful. Others reflect or reflect the past, present, and future."

An artist reception for "Swell" will take place from 6-9 p.m. July 16.

Also on display in the Atrium Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts is James Bowden's "Exuberant Graphics, Improbable Space."