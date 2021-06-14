New South Shore Arts Gallery exhibit built on scaffolding

The latest South Shore Arts Gallery exhibit is framed in a unique way.
"Swell: A Group Exhibition on Scaffolding" is now hanging on actual scaffolding at the South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.
Indiana University Northwest Director of Arts Programming and Engagement Lauren M. Pacheco curated the unconventionally displayed group show, which will hang through Aug. 28.
"'Swell' is an exhibition unconcerned with boundaries and attempts to recreate a space within a space," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Secondary to the artworks themselves is a conversation in challenging aesthetics and assemblies of what exhibits can and should represent. A new way of thinking to help change how wee and interact with space, curator and artist. 'Swell' exhibiting artist’s work across disciplines. Some are peculiar and different, provocative and beautiful. Others reflect or reflect the past, present, and future."
An artist reception for "Swell" will take place from 6-9 p.m. July 16.
Also on display in the Atrium Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts is James Bowden's "Exuberant Graphics, Improbable Space."
The Kankakee native is a retired art professor who taught at Chicago State University, Murray State University and Chicago Public Schools. He's done murals across Chicagoland and won awards for his artwork, including from Western Michigan University and the Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery in Kankakee.
"He currently owns and operates a graphic arts/signage business, which he started in 1973. In 1980 he decided to put down his artist's brushes in order to concentrate on growing his sign business and restoring his 1917 craftsman-style home," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "After a 25-year hiatus, Bowden resumed his painting in 2005. He works primarily in the medium of painting, focusing on linear and graphic elements."
His work has been exhibited widely at museums in Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, and Michigan, including at the Art Institute and Chicago Cultural Center.
The exhibits are free and open to the public.
The South Shore Arts Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information visit southshoreartsonline.org or call 219-836-1839.