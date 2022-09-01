New South Shore poster will be unveiled at Lake Street Gallery in Miller

The South Shore Line poster series is undeniably iconic.

The posters illustrate the Indiana Dunes, Lake Michigan beaches and other attractions "just around the bend." They originally promoted train travel on the commuter line from Chicago to Northwest Indiana and now celebrate the Region, gracing the walls of many homes, workplaces and schools.

Ayers Realtors in Gary's Miller Beach commissioned the latest South Shore Line poster from artist Mitch Markovitz. It will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Street Gallery at 613 S. Lake St. in Gary.

“Our office is only 150 feet from the Miller South Shore Station, so it has always been a part of Ayers Realtors,” said Gene Ayers, owner of Ayers Realtors Inc. “When it was decided to start a new series of 50 paintings, I was fortunate enough to get the 52nd painting in this series. So, in honor of Ayers Realtors 100th anniversary, my staff met with the South Shore CVA and artist to get this painting commissioned and they presented it to me and my wife Judy at our celebration party on Aug. 6. It was a wonderful surprise to us both.”

The South Shore CVA has managed the Just Around the Corner South Shore Poster Series since 2016. They were originally displayed at train stations to entice people to visit destinations in the Indiana Dunes.

It's expanded to more than 100 posters celebrating everything from steel mills to towns and universities.

"The South Shore CVA is excited to lead the unveiling of the 2022 South Shore Poster Series,” said David Uran, President/CEO of the South Shore CVA. “We are honored to have partnered with Ayers Realtors since it marks their 100 year anniversary. Artist Mitch Markovitz does a brilliant job of capturing the history and beauty of our area in the posters he commissions. These posters are a way for us to directly showcase our many South Shore attractions, businesses and events that are accessible in northern Indiana.”

The poster will be available for sale Friday and Markovitz will sign copies.

It also will be sold at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond and online at southshoreposters.com.