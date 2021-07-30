New stamp honors science fiction author Ursula K. Le Guin

The groundbreaking science fiction author Ursula K. Le Guin, who novelist Michael Chabon called "the greatest American writer of her generation," is being honored with a postage stamp.

Le Guin, known for her pioneering and genre-bending scifi, fantasy and speculative fiction works, was honored with the 33rd Forever stamp in the U.S. Postal Service's Literary Arts series.

“Ursula once said she wanted to see science fiction step over the old walls of convention and hit right into the next wall — and start to break it down, too,” said Joseph Corbett, U.S. Postal Service chief financial officer and executive vice president. “She felt the ideas represented in her fiction could help people become more aware of other ways to do things, other ways to be and to help people wake up.”

The stamp features a portrait of Le Guin that's based on a photograph of her from 2006. Designed by Donato Gionacola, it includes Le Guin's name at the bottom and a background that references her book "The Left Hand of Darkness."