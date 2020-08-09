New trails app rolls out to tell you where to bike or hike in the south suburbs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau rolled out the new Chicago Southland Trails App to show where people can bike, walk and hike in the south suburbs.

The free app, which is available for download on the App Store and Google Play, aspires to be "a comprehensive guide to the walking, hiking and biking trails throughout the Chicago Southland region."

“We are very pleased to announce the launch of the Chicago Southland Trails App. After months of compiling information and working with 62 municipalities and several regional organizations, the app is complete. We are confident that both residents and visitors will find the trails app to be a helpful asset that they can easily utilize during their time here in the Chicago Southland,” said Jim Garrett, president and CEO of the Chicago Southland CVB.

The app has an interactive map that showcases all the area trails in the 62 cities and towns that make up the Chicago Southland. Each is color-coded to distinguish, for instance, if it's specifically for mountain biking. Users can see info about each trail like the type of surface, length, level of difficulty and trailheads where one can park.