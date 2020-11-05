'New Views' exhibit at Lubeznik showcases work of artists with disabilities

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City is showcasing the work of artists with development disabilities in the NIPSCO Art Education Studio.
The "New Views" exhibit that opens Nov. 13 features the work of the Lubeznik's Health Promotion Through the Arts program that provides arts instruction to adults with cognitive and developmental disabilities, giving them the skills to express themselves through a variety of media. The program is funded by Duneland Health Council and Horizon Bank and done in partnership with The Social & Learning Institute and Paladin, Inc.
The New Views exhibit that runs through Dec. 31 features the work of 40 artists who took part in the program this year. The work includes painting, printmaking, sculpture and drawing.
"Our HPA students are artists first and foremost,” LCA’s Education Director Hannah Hammond-Hagman said. “This program encourages social and motor skill development, but more importantly, nourishes individual creativity and expression. This year has brought some challenges to our class schedule, but we adapted by offering home art kits and lesson packets for each student at The Social and Learning Institute along with ongoing video instruction. We are very happy to be back to safe in-person instruction with both organizations now.”
Admission is free and masks are required.
The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
Gallery: A walk through downtown Michigan City
Gallery: A walk through downtown Michigan City
Owner Kristal Taschler makes a mint Oreo meal replacement shake at Stay Healthy in downtown Michigan City.
Michigan City residents Michael Comer, left, and Cameron Wiles shop at the Line Mullins Group Interior shop in downtown Michigan City.
Michigan City residents Pat Collado, left, and Shelley Dunleavy admire some of the possibilities as they shop for a gift at Ballyea, an Irish-…
Downtown Michigan City is making a comeback. The lakefront's city's downtown district is filled with shops, boutiques and restaurants. Read ab…
KC Mars and his wife Mariceli Paz are the owners of Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City.
Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City has decor with relics from Michigan City's past such as this shipping box from Smith Brothers Cou…
The Patina Vintage Goods store encourages folks to shop in downtown Michigan City.
The Line Mullins Group Interior shop in downtown Michigan City
This is a look at some of the items available at Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City.
Owner Kristal Taschler makes a mint Oreo meal replacement shake at Stay Healthy in downtown Michigan City.
Gary Gibson is the co-owner of Ballyea, an Irish-themed gift shop in downtown Michigan City.
Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City has decor with relics from Michigan City's past such as this canoe hanging overhead.
There's a mixture of old and new in downtown Michigan City. This is sculpture called Faust by John Sauve frames the Trinity Episcopal Church.
Parking is a concern of many shop owners in downtown Michigan City.
The Canterbury Theatre is located on Franklin Street in downtown Michigan City.
Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City features vinyl records as well as a collection of obscure gifts.
Vinyl records are making a comeback and can be found at Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City.
Unsalted No Sharks in downtown Michigan City features a variety of items for sale.
Kristina Knowski is the manager and designer at SFC Gallery in downtown Michigan City.
Tyler Hunt of Unsalted No Sharks talks about business in downtown Michigan City.
A variety of items are available at the Line Mullins Group Interior shop in downtown Michigan City.
Tyler Hunt of Unsalted No Sharks talks about business in downtown Michigan City.
"Libretto" is just one of the several art sculptures in downtown Michigan City.
Michigan City residents Pat Collado, left, and Shelley Dunleavy shop for a gift at Ballyea, an Irish-themed gift shop in downtown Michigan City.
Vinyl records are making a comeback and can be found at Static Age Music and Gifts in downtown Michigan City.
The Leeds Public House on Franklin Street is in the shadow of NIPSCO's cooling tower.
"Libretto" is just one of the several art sculptures in downtown Michigan City.
Signs help give the story of Michigan City's historic district.
A sign points the way to the FLUID Coffee Lounge on Franklin Street in downtown Michigan City.
Signs point the way to things to do in downtown Michigan City.
The Leeds Public House on Franklin Street is in the shadow of NIPSCO's cooling tower.
Ming Washington of Michigan City relaxes at the FLUID Coffee Lounge during her winter break from college in Atlanta.
Signs point the way to things to do in downtown Michigan City.
Franklin Street's Commercial Historic District in downtown Michigan City.
The St. Paul Lutheran Church is in the heart of the Franklin Street Commercial Historic District.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!