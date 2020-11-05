'New Views' exhibit at Lubeznik showcases work of artists with disabilities

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City is showcasing the work of artists with development disabilities in the NIPSCO Art Education Studio.

The "New Views" exhibit that opens Nov. 13 features the work of the Lubeznik's Health Promotion Through the Arts program that provides arts instruction to adults with cognitive and developmental disabilities, giving them the skills to express themselves through a variety of media. The program is funded by Duneland Health Council and Horizon Bank and done in partnership with The Social & Learning Institute and Paladin, Inc.

The New Views exhibit that runs through Dec. 31 features the work of 40 artists who took part in the program this year. The work includes painting, printmaking, sculpture and drawing.

"Our HPA students are artists first and foremost,” LCA’s Education Director Hannah Hammond-Hagman said. “This program encourages social and motor skill development, but more importantly, nourishes individual creativity and expression. This year has brought some challenges to our class schedule, but we adapted by offering home art kits and lesson packets for each student at The Social and Learning Institute along with ongoing video instruction. We are very happy to be back to safe in-person instruction with both organizations now.”