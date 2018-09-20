Navy Pier has a new addition which will help visitors easily navigate the family-friendly facility.
The Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion opens Sept. 20 at Navy Pier. The pavilion, located at Polk Bros Park at the Pier, is a gateway to the attraction.
"It's a great new addition to the park," said Marilynn Gardner, Navy Pier president and CEO. She said the 4,000-square-foot pavilion is another attractive highlight of the pier's Polk Bros Park, which also features a fountain and expansive lawn space.
"A welcome pavilion was always part of the design for Polk Bros Park," Gardner said. The pavilion was made possible through a collaboration with partner Peoples Gas.
"They are the perfect partner. Navy Pier has been known as the people's pier since the beginning," Gardner said, adding that the community, educational and cultural goals of both organizations coincide well.
“Navy Pier’s rich programming, year-round activities and future redevelopment plans are well aligned with Peoples Gas’ commitment to our community through investments in education, arts and culture, neighborhood development and the environment,” said Charles Matthews, Peoples Gas president and CEO.
Gardner said Navy Pier was one of Peoples Gas' first commercial customers so the partnership is fitting. "Both (organizations) have such a longstanding history in Chicago," she said.
In the pavilion, which was designed by Gensler with energy efficiency in mind, visitors will find LED lighting, a 35-foot state-of-the-art digital screen, restrooms, seating areas and an energy-saving green roof.
Gardner said pier personnel are "keeping an eye toward sustainability" with the new pavilion as well as other structures on the pier.
Gardner said there will be hosts on site to help people navigate the pier and learn about the attractions and happenings there. There are also welcome greetings in various languages.
