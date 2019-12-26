There are plenty of opportunities in and around the Region to ring in the New Year year with top shelf local music as we collectively say goodbye to 2019. Here are a few suggestions of places for such revelry for those looking for a musical night out.
• Northwest Indiana's dance-funk favorites, Funky Mojo Daddy featuring Kenny Kinsey, will ring in the new year at Chicago's House of Blues Restaurant (329 Dearborn St.) in Chicago from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Solo artist Mike Wheeler will open things up with a performance from 5-8 p.m. There is no cover for those arriving before 9 p.m. ($10 after that). There will be special Southern-Style Cuisine options served that night for those dining out and reservations are strongly suggested. More: houseofblues.com/chicago/restaurant.
• Catch Expo '76 & The Total Pro Horns with Robert Cornelius hustle in New Year's Eve from 9 p.m. until the wee hours at Fitzgerald's in suburban Berwyn. A $40 ticket gets the live '70s-era party music (check out: expo76.com), party hats and favors and a midnight champagne toast. Robert Cornelius is the nephew of "Soul Train" creator and host, Don Cornelius. More: fitzgeraldsnightclub.com or 708-788-2118.
• Wild and crazy party rock band, Five Guys Named Moe, will be bringing in the New Year just over the Illinois state line at CD & ME (23320 S. LaGrange Road) in Frankfort. More: fiveguysnamedmoe.com.
• The Uncommon Ground (3800 N. Clark St.) features a 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. DJ set of music featuring tunes from the 1960s to the 2000s by DJ Glenn Russell, complete with a countdown and champagne toast with late night snacks and an open bar for a $50 ticket. Reservations suggested. More: 773-929-3680.
• Ring in 2020 with the sounds of Motown & More at the Theatre At The Center (1040 Ridge Road) in Munster as the two musical groups -- The Women of Motown and High Performance -- team up to take holiday revelers on a special trip down memory lane by performing classic Motown hits and other R&B favorites throughout the evening. Tickets are still available for 10 p.m. show. Tickets: $45 for the public, $40 for TATC subscribers. Group rates available. Dinner buffet options available for $30 (plus tax) in addition to ticket price. Dinner is at 8 p.m. More: theatreatthecenter.com or 219-836-3258.
• The Hobart FOP Lodge 121 will host its annual New Year's Eve Ball at Avalon Manor (3550 E. U.S. 30) in Merrillville, with cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., and DJ dancing to follow until 1 a.m. Open bar from 6 p.m. to Midnight, all included for the $75 ticket. Tickets are available at the front lobby of the Hobart Police Department or online at: hobartnyeball2019.ticketleap.com. This is a 21 & older public event. More: hobartfop.org.
• Take your leave of 2019 in "jet set" fashion at the "Hollywood Glam" NYE event at Patrician Banquets (410 E. U.S. 30) in Schererville, where guests will walk the red carpet into a ballroom seemingly plucked right out of a vintage Hollywood movie. For a $70 ticket, guests will find an open bar, DJ dance music, hot and cold hors d'oeuvres, a family-style dinner, ample party favors, a champagne toast at midnight, and all the glamour for one evening that one can handle. Dress up and feel like a movie star while welcoming in 2020. More: 219-864-4000 or patricianbanquet.com.
• Across the state line in Three Oaks, Michigan, music fans can welcome in 2020 an hour later (9 p.m. Eastern time) at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive), as The Erly Band busts out an evening of upbeat rock 'n' roll that includes rock and alternative influences. Along with the Niles-based band, there will be snacks, a champagne toast at midnight, plus a balloon drop and noisemakers. Tickets: $40 general admission. More: acornlive.org
Region Club Options:
Those wanting to rock in 2020 in a favorite local watering hole can find live music to exit 2019 to at various venues.
• Acoustic singer/songwriters Frank Ruvoli and Brian Mundee will team up to celebrate NYE at One13 North (113 N. Main St.) in Crown Point, where they will perform from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. More: 219-663-0303 or one13north.com.
• Blues your way into the New Year with The Corey Dennison Band at Beer Geeks (3030 45th St.) in Highland from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. $10 gets one all the guitar-driven blues they can handle and party favors. More: beergeekspub.com or 219-513-9795.
• A Roaring 20s-themed NYE party is planned to help usher in 2020 at Sidetrack Saloon (106 Washington St.) in Lowell from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. with party favors, midnight toast and music by DJ Obi. Dressing in 1920s style is requested. More: 219-696-9231.
• Rock band Little Giant will be hosting the NYE bash at Lencioni's Pub & Banquets (3325 Glenwood-Dyer Road) in Lynwood, where $60 gets cocktails at 7 p.m., a sit-down dinner at 8 p.m., followed by dancing to Little Giant from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Open bar from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. included in ticket price. Reservations are required. More: 708-757-4304. or lencionicatering.com.
• The band Gypsy will be making music at The New Chicago Bar & Grill (3617 Michigan St.) in Hobart from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. More: 219-962-4550.
• The softer side of music will be heard for those not wanting to stay out too late on New Year's Eve, as Me & Mrs. Jones perform at John's Place (1613 Cline Ave.) in Griffith from 6-9 p.m. More: 219-838-4490.
• Chad Clifford always offers younger folks the opportunity to ring in the New Year with an all ages welcome party with live music at his Front Porch Music lower level coffee house stage (505 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso. This year's annual NYE "Open Stage Pajama Party" event at the Porch will be hosted by FP music instructor and singer/songwriter Mami Matsuda. Performing sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Cost: $4 for performers, $5 for music patrons -- includes a non-alcoholic toast at midnight. Wearing one's pajamas is encouraged. More: frontporchmusic.com or 219-464-4700