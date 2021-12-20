New Year's Eve Pierogi Drop to again be broadcast on Chicago television

Whiting will again ring in the New Year by dropping a giant pierogi in one of the Region's biggest New Year's Eve celebrations.
The annual Pierogi Drop will again be on Chicago television, broadcast to the 9.5 million people who live in the greater Chicago metropolitan area.
ABC7 Countdown Chicago will be on hand to live broadcast the 6th annual Pierogi Drop descends on New Year's Eve at the Whiting Knights of Columbus at 1120 119th St.
At the stroke of midnight, a 10-foot-tall illuminated pierogi will be dropped 75 feet into a boiling cauldron. It's one of many eccentric New Year's Eve celebrations across the country that include a Peach Drop in Atlanta, the conch drop in Key West, a pickle drop in North Carolina, a MoonPie Drop in Alabama and a Disco Ball Drop in Baltimore.
"We're looking forward to some good entertainment," said Pierogi Fest co-founder Tom Dabertin, who is organizing the fireworks show sponsored by Krazy Kaplans. "There will be lots of fun. It will be a good time to bring in the new year."
The Knights of Columbus is hosting the event, which plays off the popular Pierogi Fest celebration and Whiting's reputation as a bastion of Eastern European culture.
The Pierogi Drop itself will take place at Atchison and 119th Street. It will be preceded by a party at the Knights of Columbus hall that will include Polish food, adult libations and live music by the Underground Profits.
"It has grown significantly over the years," Dabertin said. "It's the largest New Year's Eve event in the Region."
Father Time, Baby New Year and Pierogi Fest characters will take part in the festivities.
"It's definitely part of the Pierogi Fest brand," he said. "That's part of the allure, part of the fun. The Buscias and Mr. Pierogi will definitely be there. It's just a lot of fun. It's a great time."
A fireworks show will ring in 2022 after the pierogi falls into the boiling pot following the traditional countdown.
The outdoor festivities are free and open to the public. People are encouraged to wear costumes.
The indoor party inside the Knights of Columbus hall costs $5.