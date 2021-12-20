New Year's Eve Pierogi Drop to again be broadcast on Chicago television

"It has grown significantly over the years," Dabertin said. "It's the largest New Year's Eve event in the Region."

Father Time, Baby New Year and Pierogi Fest characters will take part in the festivities.

"It's definitely part of the Pierogi Fest brand," he said. "That's part of the allure, part of the fun. The Buscias and Mr. Pierogi will definitely be there. It's just a lot of fun. It's a great time."

A fireworks show will ring in 2022 after the pierogi falls into the boiling pot following the traditional countdown.

The outdoor festivities are free and open to the public. People are encouraged to wear costumes.

The indoor party inside the Knights of Columbus hall costs $5.