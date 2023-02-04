The renowned New York City-based dance company Ballet Hispánico will appear at Indiana University Northwest.

The dance troupe, which is billed as "the largest Lantinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the country," will host a dance workshop, watch party and question and answer session on Feb. 27. Ballet Hispánico also will host a discussion on art, social justice, Latinx culture and the interconnections thereof.

The appearance comes days before Ballet Hispánico will perform a full-length narrative ballet at IU Bloomington.

Ballet Hispánico aims to "promote inclusion, breaking stereotypes and celebrating the beauty and diversity of Hispanic cultures through dance and creative expression" and "to open a platform for social change and see a community in its fullness."

It will host a Latin Social Dance Workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 27 at the Arts and Sciences Building in Room 1010. The free workshop caters to both beginners and experienced dancers looking to sharpen their skills.

A watch party and discussion will take place between 1 and 2 p.m. in the Bergland Auditorium.

"Enjoy a meaningful and inspiring recorded performance by Ballet Hispánico, followed by an in-person discussion and Q&A with visiting leaders from the nation’s renowned Latinx dance organization," IUN said in a press release.

Then at 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Bergland Auditorium, Ballet Hispánico will host "an intimate discussion exploring the interconnections of art, social justice and Latinx cultures.

All of the events are free and open to the public