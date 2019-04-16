New York City-based antifolk musician Jeffrey Lewis, who's been called the "best lyricist working in the United States today" by Jarvis Cocker of Pulp, returns to Michigan City for an encore performance.
Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts will play a free show from 7 to 9 p.m. at Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts at 717 Franklin St. in Michigan City Friday. The local acts Tigershark and Mrey open.
"Jeffrey Lewis has toured and released music, via Rough Trade Records, for over two decades," Artspace said in a press release. "Based out of New York, and coming from the same music scene as the Moldy Peaches and the Strokes, his music combines aspects of folk, punk, comedy, introspection, and social commentary."
Lewis is also a comic book artist whose work has been published in the New York Times and featured on the History Channel website. He's known for highly literate lyrics and a scintillating wit.
"A wordy force of nature… stirs you up with politics or knocks you sideways with sadness… ideas burst from Jeffrey Lewis like an overstuffed suitcase – strange ones, funny ones, poignant ones, usually a mixture…. kicking out ramshackle fuzzbomb jams," The Guardian wrote in a review. "It's difficult to imagine how any couple of hours spent in Lewis's company couldn't prove inspirational."
The opening acts include Mrey, which has played at Taste of Michigan City, Swale Music Fest and other venues in the area over the past two years, and Tigershark Don't Quit.
"Tigershark Don’t Quit combines aspects of noise rock, folk and early '90s indie rock," Artspace said in a press release. "This Michigan City band debuted at last year’s Swale Music Fest."
The all-ages show is free, but donations are accepted. Drinks will be available at a cash bar.