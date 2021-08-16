Newberry Library launches new Chicago book prize

The Newberry Library and The Pattis Family Foundation have launched a new annual book award celebrating books about Chicago that "transform public understanding of Chicago, its history, and its people."
The Pattis Family Foundation Chicago Book Award at the Newberry Library will be conferred starting in July of next year on books that enlighten a wide readership about the Second City. The award comes with a $25,000 prize and is open to a variety of genres, including fiction, poetry, drama, history, biography, graphic novels and social sciences.
“Our goal in this partnership with The Pattis Family Foundation is to bring attention to books that reflect the Newberry’s mission of supporting inquiry and learning across the humanities,” said Daniel Greene, president and librarian of the Newberry. “The Newberry encourages all readers to use our collections and experience our programs and exhibitions. This book prize will embody the same openness and accessibility by considering a range of publications that help audiences see Chicago in new ways. We’re grateful to The Pattis Family Foundation for their vision and their generosity.”
Nominations can be made by the public, the authors themselves or their publishers. The award is not limited to any discipline or time period.
The winner will be honored in a public ceremony at the Newberry, a private research library on Washington Square at 60 W. Walton St. in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. They will give a lecture or take part in a conversation about their book.
“The Pattis Family Foundation is delighted to partner with the Newberry to celebrate and honor a book annually that deepens the understanding and appreciation of Chicago, its history, and its people,” said Lisa Pattis, director of The Pattis Family Foundation and trustee of the Newberry. “We believe the Newberry, with its commitment to advancing the collective understanding of our city and its role in the world, is ideally situated to highlight exceptional books that help us understand Chicago from unique and different vantage points. We look forward to a long and productive partnership which will draw attention to the great work of the Newberry as well as the authors receiving the awards.”
The award is in keeping with The Pattis Family Foundation's mission of elevating the written word and intellectual inquiry and the Newberry's role as an independent repository of books, newspapers, periodicals, maps city directories and many other research materials. Thousands of writers, scholars, artists and teachers avail themselves of its considerable archival resources every year.
