Newbery Medal-winning author to speak at Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center

Newbery Medal award-winning children’s author Matt de la Peña will appear for a presentation titled "Stories Frame Our Future" from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center at 2800 Colorado St. in Lake Station.
The New York Times best-selling author of seven young adult novels and five picture books, including "Last Stop on Market Street," will read from his new illustrated book "Love," a No. 1 bestseller when it came out last year. The Wall Street Journal described it as “lyrical and sensitive" and "the sort of book likely to leave readers of all ages a little tremulous, and brimming with feeling."
Purdue University Northwest's Center for Early Learning invites children of all ages to attend the reading, one of its ongoing efforts to promote early childhood literacy in Northwest Indiana.
"After the reading, students from PNW’s School of Education and Counseling will invite families to consider their own stories of love, family, and community," the university said in a press release. "Families can also add their own stories to a collection, which will remain on display through spring. De la Peña is also the keynote speaker at the 13th annual Early Childhood Conference earlier in the day. The conference takes place on PNW’s Westville Campus at The James B. Dworkin Student Services & Activities Center, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville."
De la Peña, a San Diego native and Brooklyn resident specializes in young adult fiction, such as "Mexican WhiteBoy," "We Were Here," "The Hunted," "A Nation's Hope," "Infinity Ring" and "Carmella Full of Wishes."
His writing has won many awards and picked up starred reviews from Publishers Weekly, Booklist and School Library Journal.
For more information, visit pnw.edu.