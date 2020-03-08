Newfields is well worth exploring for a day

A couple years ago, I was at a conference in Indianapolis for travel writers and passed by a booth for Newfields. I had no idea what it was. The person manning the table had stepped away for a moment and I noticed flower packets on the table, so I thought maybe it was some kind of garden. I got busy making my way through the floor and never made my way back to the table to find out more, so I left wondering what Newfields was.

The following year when I made plans to attend that conference again, I decided to add a couple days onto my trip. I got in touch with someone from the visitors bureau in Indianapolis who helped me pick out some places to visit during my stay. One of his suggestions was Newfields. I added it to the itinerary and was excited to find out more about it.

It turns out that Newfields: A Place for Nature & The Arts is now the name of a 152-acre campus in Indy that houses a number of attractions that includes the Indianapolis Museum of Art, The Garden, the Lilly House (a 1913 mansion on the U.S. Register of Historic Places also known as Oldfields), the Fairbanks Art & Nature Park, The Cafe and a Beer Garden.