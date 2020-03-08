Newfields is well worth exploring for a day

A couple years ago, I was at a conference in Indianapolis for travel writers and passed by a booth for Newfields. I had no idea what it was. The person manning the table had stepped away for a moment and I noticed flower packets on the table, so I thought maybe it was some kind of garden. I got busy making my way through the floor and never made my way back to the table to find out more, so I left wondering what Newfields was.
The following year when I made plans to attend that conference again, I decided to add a couple days onto my trip. I got in touch with someone from the visitors bureau in Indianapolis who helped me pick out some places to visit during my stay. One of his suggestions was Newfields. I added it to the itinerary and was excited to find out more about it.
It turns out that Newfields: A Place for Nature & The Arts is now the name of a 152-acre campus in Indy that houses a number of attractions that includes the Indianapolis Museum of Art, The Garden, the Lilly House (a 1913 mansion on the U.S. Register of Historic Places also known as Oldfields), the Fairbanks Art & Nature Park, The Cafe and a Beer Garden.
On previous trips to Indianapolis, I had always wanted to visit the Indianapolis Museum of Art, but never seemed to have time to fit it in, so I was delighted to finally get there. It was a solo trip with no kids or husband and wandering around an art museum is often one of my top picks of activities in any place I visit when I get to spend a little time on my own.
I happened to be visiting when they had the Pop Up Tea House that was created in conjunction with a collection of art exhibits on Japan. The little pop-up shop was situated in what had simply been an open space at the top of a second-floor stairway. I enjoyed sitting and enjoying a cup of tea before making my way through the museum.
Later in the year the tea pop-up converted to the Pop Up: Noodle Shop which had a menu of ramen, pho, miso soup and cold noodles. It was such a fun way for them to utilize that blank space in the museum and bring in another element to the experience of visiting an exhibit on Japanese art. It was an extension to understanding more about Japanese culture. Any time there’s an opportunity to learn more about a place or culture through food, I’m all over it.
Currently, Pop Up: Pie is occupying that spot through May 24. On the menu are savory and sweet pies with a little mention of the history and tradition of that dish — from chicken pot pie to potato empanada to Hoosier sugar cream pie.
On exhibit for the start of this year is "Infinitely Kusama," which focuses on Yayoi Kusama’s avant-garde art in the form of an immersive chamber, "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins." In 1965 she introduced her Infinity Mirror Room and since then has created distinct rooms that have netted hours-long lines for a 60-second adventure through one of her rooms.
The exhibit continues through March 29. Coming later this year are additional temporary exhibits: "Journey into the Light: Travels with J.M.W. Turner," "Edward Hopper and the American Hotel," and "Holes."
In the Garden you’ll find "Spring Blooms," an installation of 125,000 new bulbs that have been planted to bloom in stages — first orchids, then daffodils and hyacinths then pansies and peonies. They’ll join wildflowers in the woods and lilac blossoms this spring.
One exhibit I was able to view on my visit last year was Studio Drift: Meadow, which just closed. It was done by Amsterdam-based art and design collective Studio Drift, which is known for its large-scale installations that emphasize the connection between humans and earth. This was the American debut of their “upside-down landscape” of mechanical blossoms that opened and closed via motion detection so that they’d slowly open as visitors passed below. It was stunning and I wish I could go and see it again.
One other highlight was checking out the Robert Indiana "Love" sculpture, constructed in 1970, which previously had been situated on the grounds outside but has been moved inside to help preserve its structural integrity and protect it from the weather.
With my visit being in late winter, I wasn’t able to explore the grounds, but it sounds like a beautiful place to spend time in the warmer months when the gardens are in full bloom and the Lily House is open (it re-opens for the season on March 20).
There’s also a full calendar of events throughout the year with a number of classes offered in art, gardening and more. If you’re planning to spend any time in Indianapolis this year, I’d be sure to put Newfields on your itinerary. For more information, go to discovernewfields.org.