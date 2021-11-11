NFL inks deal with Aristocrat to develop team-themed slots

The once impenetrable wall that stood between professional sports and gambling vanished in the wake of the landmark May 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a federal statute that prohibited gambling on sports.

In just a little over three years, a new culture has been created which makes wagering on games an acceptable practice that has been embraced by millions of people, much to the delight of revenue-starved states which are seeing their coffers filled with millions of dollars in wagering tax funds.

The leagues and the teams that belong to them have entered into a multitude of partnerships and marketing arrangements with casino companies and the sports betting industry which services them.

Yet another barrier has crumbled with the announcement that Aristocrat Gaming has entered into a multi-year, global license, with the National Football League to build NFL-themed land-based slot machines, bringing a new dimension of gambling experiences to slot players on the casino floors.

The agreement also includes a non-exclusive license for virtual sports games which marks the first deal of its kind for the NFL in its efforts to solidify its existing fan base and the opportunity to expand it with a first-of-its-kind gaming experience.