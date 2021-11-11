NFL inks deal with Aristocrat to develop team-themed slots

The once impenetrable wall that stood between professional sports and gambling vanished in the wake of the landmark May 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a federal statute that prohibited gambling on sports.
In just a little over three years, a new culture has been created which makes wagering on games an acceptable practice that has been embraced by millions of people, much to the delight of revenue-starved states which are seeing their coffers filled with millions of dollars in wagering tax funds.
The leagues and the teams that belong to them have entered into a multitude of partnerships and marketing arrangements with casino companies and the sports betting industry which services them.
Yet another barrier has crumbled with the announcement that Aristocrat Gaming has entered into a multi-year, global license, with the National Football League to build NFL-themed land-based slot machines, bringing a new dimension of gambling experiences to slot players on the casino floors.
The agreement also includes a non-exclusive license for virtual sports games which marks the first deal of its kind for the NFL in its efforts to solidify its existing fan base and the opportunity to expand it with a first-of-its-kind gaming experience.
The NFL-themed slots will be customized to the markets in which they are installed, meaning that Chicago Bears fans will likely have the opportunity to play games featuring the likenesses of past and current players. There’ll probably be other tie-ins to the famed “Monsters of the Midway” and the team’s NFL legacy.
“The world of casino gambling is transforming, and the NFL is thrilled to be teaming up with the industry leader, Aristocrat Gaming, with their proven track record in slot machine innovation and commitment to responsible gaming,” said Rachel Hoagland, vice-president, gaming and partnership management for the NFL.
“Today’s slot machines offer engaging experiences akin to popular video game consoles that our fans adore, and we believe with Aristocrat’s vision, we can bring that gaming experience to fans on the casino floor looking to show their love of football.”
Given the technological innovation and game-play imagination that makes slot machines manufactured by Aristocrat among the most popular of casino-goers nationwide, the NFL-themed games will likely attract a strong following.
“Fans worldwide love watching the NFL, and casino players worldwide enjoy Aristocrat games,” said Hector Fernandez, president of Aristocrat Americas and EMEA. “This agreement presents a new opportunity to reach tens of millions of NFL and Aristocrat fans with exciting new entertainment options on the casino floor and beyond.”
The games are expected to be launched in the live casino environment to coincide with the start of the 2023 NFL season.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: The complimentary gaming floor entertainment on tap this weekend at Rocks Lounge starts with Jessie’s Girl and their innovative take on pop and rock from the 80’s on Friday (Nov. 12), followed by Love and Rock, a women’s tribute band, on Saturday (Nov. 13). Both shows start at 9 p.m. The Sunday (Nov. 14) 3 p.m. matinee show will feature Rick Lindy and The Wild Ones with popular selections from the 50’s and 60’s.
FOUR WINDS: The ambitious investment by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds Casinos to develop the South Bend location into a destination property continues with the announcement last week that Four Winds Sportsbook is now available there. Wagers can be placed at any of the six sports betting terminals, or guests can create a bet slip on their phone and place the bet at the Sportsbook counter. For hours of operation please visit .fourwindscasinos.com. Sports betting terminals located near the poker room are available 24 hours. Any winning bets placed at Four Winds South Bend can only be cashed at the property.
Tickets are on sale for “Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque” which is coming to the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 5 p.m. (Eastern). The high-tech production combines acrobats and cirque performers, musical comedians, comedic actors, and daredevils in a family holiday show. Please visit fourwindscasino.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
HARD ROCK: Get in the party mood this weekend at Council Oak Bar Stage where the Mike Wheeler Band performs on Friday (Nov. 12) followed by DJ Sandra Suave on Saturday (Nov. 13). Both performances start at 8 p.m. Over at the Hard Rock Café Stage it’ll be Maggie Speaks on Friday and Infinity on Saturday for 9 p.m. shows.
HORSESHOE: Celebrate Veteran’s Day at the Hammond casino today with a patriotic Caesars Rewards T-shirt giveaway for current service men and women and military veterans in recognition of their continued service and sacrifice. Present a valid military ID at the promotions center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to receive a shirt.
Put a ring around Saturdays in November. Two more $45,000 “Gift Cards Galore” drawings will be held Saturday (Nov. 13) and again on Saturday, Nov. 20. Win up to $1,000 in gift cards from a selection of brand favorites. Caesars Rewards members will receive an additional entry for every 25 Tier Credits earned plus 1,000 bonus entries for downloading and activating the Caesars Sportsbook app. There’s also a 100-times entries bonus for Seven Stars players club members and a 25-times entries bonus for Diamond level players on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Earn entries for slots and table games play starting at 6 a.m. and continuing through Nov. 20 at 8:45 p.m. Activate your entries on the days of the promotion from 3 to 8:45 p.m. at a promotional kiosk, then stay for the hourly drawings in the promotions area from 5 to 9 p.m. The 10 p.m. drawing winner on Nov. 20 will be awarded all of the unclaimed gift cards.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.