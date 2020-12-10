Night lights: Morton Arboretum's trees are awash with seasonal colors

The trees at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle are glowing again with splendid, colorful lights.

"Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum," which runs through Jan. 3, is helping people get into the holiday spirit.

This year, the spectacular display is a drive-thru experience. In the past, guests walked around the grounds of the arboretum to see the trees splendidly lit up in lush, bright colors.

Tari Marshall, head of public relations and social media for Morton Arboretum, said this is the eighth year for the event and the very first time it's a drive-thru experience.

In keeping with safety precautions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, arboretum personnel reimagined the attraction as a drive-thru experience.

"The drive-thru experience was created specifically because of the coronavirus situation," Marshall said. "When planning the event, we didn't know what would be going on this year."

Guests will travel two miles by car and see all sizes and types of trees decorated with lights. The lavish, colorful tree display allows visitors to view creatively illuminated trees and special outdoor displays. A musical soundtrack may be heard by tuning one's radio to a special station.