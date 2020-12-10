Night lights: Morton Arboretum's trees are awash with seasonal colors

The trees at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle are glowing again with splendid, colorful lights.
"Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum," which runs through Jan. 3, is helping people get into the holiday spirit.
This year, the spectacular display is a drive-thru experience. In the past, guests walked around the grounds of the arboretum to see the trees splendidly lit up in lush, bright colors.
Tari Marshall, head of public relations and social media for Morton Arboretum, said this is the eighth year for the event and the very first time it's a drive-thru experience.
In keeping with safety precautions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, arboretum personnel reimagined the attraction as a drive-thru experience.
"The drive-thru experience was created specifically because of the coronavirus situation," Marshall said. "When planning the event, we didn't know what would be going on this year."
Guests will travel two miles by car and see all sizes and types of trees decorated with lights. The lavish, colorful tree display allows visitors to view creatively illuminated trees and special outdoor displays. A musical soundtrack may be heard by tuning one's radio to a special station.
She added arboretum personnel wanted to make sure they were offering a safe experience.
Favorite scenes from past years are featured in the display as well as new scenes. Marshall said many of the favorite scenes have been reimagined to where guests will remember them but they'll feel "fresh and new." Among scenes are Woodland Wonder, a Tunnel of Lights and Symphony Woods.
Marshall said the planning of "Illumination" for each year starts "as soon as the previous year" is over.
"It's about 9 months of planning and 25,000 hours of labor," she said. Marshall said "Illumination" is special because it's not only a unique light display but there's something about the "connection to trees and nature" that attracts people.
"This is something people can do together with friends and family," Marshall said.
The Morton Arboretum, which spans 1,700 acres, is a tree research center and tree museum. Illumination is displayed over 50 acres of trees.
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!