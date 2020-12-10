 Skip to main content
Night lights: Morton Arboretum's trees are awash with seasonal colors
Night lights: Morton Arboretum's trees are awash with seasonal colors

The trees at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle are glowing again with splendid, colorful lights.

"Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum," which runs through Jan. 3, is helping people get into the holiday spirit.

This year, the spectacular display is a drive-thru experience. In the past, guests walked around the grounds of the arboretum to see the trees splendidly lit up in lush, bright colors.

Tari Marshall, head of public relations and social media for Morton Arboretum, said this is the eighth year for the event and the very first time it's a drive-thru experience.

In keeping with safety precautions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, arboretum personnel reimagined the attraction as a drive-thru experience.

"The drive-thru experience was created specifically because of the coronavirus situation," Marshall said. "When planning the event, we didn't know what would be going on this year."

Guests will travel two miles by car and see all sizes and types of trees decorated with lights. The lavish, colorful tree display allows visitors to view creatively illuminated trees and special outdoor displays. A musical soundtrack may be heard by tuning one's radio to a special station.

She added arboretum personnel wanted to make sure they were offering a safe experience.

Favorite scenes from past years are featured in the display as well as new scenes. Marshall said many of the favorite scenes have been reimagined to where guests will remember them but they'll feel "fresh and new." Among scenes are Woodland Wonder, a Tunnel of Lights and Symphony Woods.

Marshall said the planning of "Illumination" for each year starts "as soon as the  previous year" is over.

"It's about 9 months of planning and 25,000 hours of labor," she said. Marshall said "Illumination" is special because it's not only a unique light display but there's something about the "connection to trees and nature" that attracts people.

"This is something people can do together with friends and family," Marshall said.

The Morton Arboretum, which spans 1,700 acres, is a tree research center and tree museum. Illumination is displayed over 50 acres of trees.

"Illumination" is open from dusk to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and dusk to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Jan. 3. Cost is $29 to $49 per vehicle, depending on the number of people. Guests must purchase timed tickets in advance. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit mortonarb.org/illumination.

