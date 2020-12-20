Nonprofit executive to launch online TV show called 'Good Morning Gary'

City Life Center Executive Director Ken Barry, also the founder of the Small Business and Nonprofit Hope Center in Miller, plans to launch an online television show called "Good Morning Gary" focusing on the Steel City starting next month.

"Gary does not have its own source of broadcast media," he said. "There's nothing with Gary news, Gary entertainment, Gary anything. Analyzing that and looking at how the stories being shared normally don't shine a positive light on Gary, I said 'what if we can create a show that's 100% Gary news and something that highlights all the great things, great people, great events, great places to go in Gary, Indiana.' It will highlight the people and all the things that make this a great place to live in spite of what it looks like."

The daily online television show will be filmed in the Small Business and Nonprofit Hope Center's broadcast studio, which is also being rented out to local merchants in Gary to make ads, commercials, social media posts, podcasts, videos or other marketing content to promote their businesses. He's also planning a spin-off show called "What's the Business?"