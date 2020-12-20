Nonprofit executive to launch online TV show called 'Good Morning Gary'

City Life Center Executive Director Ken Barry, also the founder of the Small Business and Nonprofit Hope Center in Miller, plans to launch an online television show called "Good Morning Gary" focusing on the Steel City starting next month.
"Gary does not have its own source of broadcast media," he said. "There's nothing with Gary news, Gary entertainment, Gary anything. Analyzing that and looking at how the stories being shared normally don't shine a positive light on Gary, I said 'what if we can create a show that's 100% Gary news and something that highlights all the great things, great people, great events, great places to go in Gary, Indiana.' It will highlight the people and all the things that make this a great place to live in spite of what it looks like."
The daily online television show will be filmed in the Small Business and Nonprofit Hope Center's broadcast studio, which is also being rented out to local merchants in Gary to make ads, commercials, social media posts, podcasts, videos or other marketing content to promote their businesses. He's also planning a spin-off show called "What's the Business?"
"What that is highlighting all the businesses in Gary, going to the shops, taking videos, sitting down and interviewing the business owners and telling people how they can support that business," he said. "There's way more in Gary going on than people think. I'm just fortunate enough to rub enough shoulders to know all the good stuff going on in the city of Gary. We need to highlight that."
Barry plans to release "Good Morning Gary" on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites at around 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. every weekday. It will be structured like a morning talk show with interviews and typically run five to 10 minutes long. He said it would be similar to "Good Morning America" and really upbeat.
"It will probably be mostly interviews," he said. "It's trying to get information out about the movers and shakers, the people making impact, the business owners. It could be a new or old business, Alliance Steel or a mom-and-pop shop."
The show will initially be recorded in advance but eventually be released live every morning. "What's the Business" will air weekly.
"It's just time," he said. "It's time for us to start figuring out how we individually can contribute to spread the positive narrative of Gary, Indiana. This is my way of making that contribution."
He plans to also broadcast the shows under the banner of something like "Gary Television," but the exact name will depend on what website domain names are available.
For more information, call 219-232-6044 or email dogoodingary@gmai.com.
Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!