A Northwest Indiana artist is exhibiting his work at The Elephant Room Gallery in the Loop in Chicago.

Gary-based Ish Muhammad's solo show "The Astros" is on display at the gallery at 704 S. Wabash Ave. in Chicago.

"The Astros' is about visions, objectives and community," the gallery said in a press release. Inspired by the ancient Egyptian story of Isis and Osiris, Ish has re-interpreted those characters into a colorful, funky mash-up of abstractions and line work in his signature graffiti style, resulting in a Midwest Hip Hop '90s vibe."

Muhammad is a self-taught artist who was born in New York City and was part of the East Chicago-based Crazy Indiana Style Artists graffiti crew and XMEN Crew. A graduate of Purdue University, he's lived in Indiana for the last four decades.

"Ish views his studio practice as a process of working through thoughts, ideas and concepts. He is drawn to real-life inspirations from reading, life experiences and music," the gallery said in a press release. “'The Astros' is representative of his current interest in the cosmos, folding dimensions and the importance of marking time with a tag, throw up or a piece.

Muhammad has exhibited his work at the Museum of Graffiti, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago Cultural Center, Zhou B Art Center, Swope Art Museum, Graffiti Heart in Cleveland and Maison de Metallos in Paris, France.

"Ish’s current works are post-graffiti. As an activist, he feels it is his duty to exercise his network to present contemporary art to a broader audience," The Elephant Room Gallery said in a press release. "He holds the position of Vice-President for the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City and maintains a studio at the Lovelace House in Gary."

For more information, call 312-361-0281 or visit elephantroomgallery.com.