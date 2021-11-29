Northwest Indiana-based indie rock band releases new record

Jugo and Rada Records, a Northwest Indiana-based record label, released a new EP from an indie and alternative rock band from the Region.

Cxpital is a regular on Region stages and has been featured on the local PBS affiliate.

The band's debut EP is entitled "Importer." Available on 7-inch vinyl, it features the tracks "George" and "San Francisco," which Bayview Sounds described as "breathtaking."

"Cxpital is a three-piece alternative rock band from the region of Northwest Indiana. The band consists of Region natives Tyler Maximoff and Benji Grimler, and Lucie Ashmore who comes from Greystones, Ireland," Jugo and Rada's Bojan Jovanovic said in a press release. "A recent addition to From The Depths Entertainment, Cxpital have seen themselves as a featured artists on Lakeshore PBS' 'In Studio' television program, as well as collaborators with Sweetwater on live performances and product demonstration videos."

Founded in 2017 under the name Waves with a different lineup, Cxpital is based in St. John. The group has played a number of live shows around Chicagoland, including at John's Place in Griffith, the Griffith Central Market, Cubby Bear Wrigleyville, Reggie's Rock Club in Chicago, Mighty Mick's Pub & Cafe in Crown Point and Evolution Music in Downers Grove.