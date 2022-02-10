 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwest Indiana-based record label dropping new Illingsworth album

Jugo + Rada is releasing Illingsworth's new album.

 Provided

Jugo + Rado, a Northwest Indiana-based record label, is releasing a new album.

Michigan-based artist Illingsworth is dropping "Hashtag Illingsworks Vol. 1 & 2," which will come out on a clear two-side 7-inch vinyl record. It's now available for presale.

"Illingsworth is a dude created by another dude. He's also an emcee, a music producer, and he likes to create strange videos," Jugo + Rada owner Bojan Jovanovic said. "He was born, raised, and schooled in Detroit, Mich. Currently, he still lives there so, he must like it."

He produces raps and beats, some of which can be found online on Bandcamp. He's worked with some well-known musicians over the years.

"He's collaborated with Phonte, Sene, Open Mike Eagle, Milo, Denmark vessey, clear soul forces, cold men young, nolan the ninja, Nameless, Hir-O, Chris Orrick (FKA red pill), Stryfe, SWEatson klank, SelfSays, Fresh Daily, Zach Sherwin and more," Jovanovic said.

The album features tracks like "STEPZ," "break your heart," "bingo smoker," got some dinner out here," "brigga dunes," "park poop," "chopping, chopping right now" and "swizzank."

People are also reading…

Jugo + Rado has released vinyl records, cassette tapes and digital music in a number of genres. It has put out indie music from artists like Cxpital, Tom Hymn, AMS and Supergroup. It also puts out a zine, magazine, music review and T-shirts, which are available at local retailers like The Den Records & Clothing in Porter.

For more information or to preorder, visit https://jugoandrada.bigcartel.com/products.

