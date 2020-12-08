Northwest Indiana-based record label to release new record

"If Michigan is a mitten, and if reflexology charts hold any merit, Tom Hymn resides at the gallbladder—an organ associated with creativity and zest. He calls his Grand Rapids apartment 'The Annex' and, thanks to a global pandemic, quarantine, and the fate of furlough, he presents to you his fifth full-length album, Songs From The Annex," Jugo and Rada said in a press release. "The namesake is a nod to Leonard Cohen and the music is at times as well. Other themes and influences include Hindu monkey gods, Almodovarian sex scenes, neighborhood walks with Ram Dass recordings, ex-lovers, bleached hair, mallgrabbers and skate videos, the indomitable Jeff Mangum, and local and cosmic boons."