Northwest Indiana-based record label to release new record

A Northwest Indiana record label will release Tom Hymn's "Songs from the Annex" Friday.

 Provided

The Northwest Indiana-based record label Jugo and Rada Records is dropping a new album of indie rock.

Jugo and Rada will release West Michigan musician Tom Hymn's "Songs From the Annex" digitally and via cassette on Friday, owner Bojan Jovanovic said. It's an album of songs written in quarantine.

"If Michigan is a mitten, and if reflexology charts hold any merit, Tom Hymn resides at the gallbladder—an organ associated with creativity and zest. He calls his Grand Rapids apartment 'The Annex' and, thanks to a global pandemic, quarantine, and the fate of furlough, he presents to you his fifth full-length album, Songs From The Annex," Jugo and Rada said in a press release. "The namesake is a nod to Leonard Cohen and the music is at times as well. Other themes and influences include Hindu monkey gods, Almodovarian sex scenes, neighborhood walks with Ram Dass recordings, ex-lovers, bleached hair, mallgrabbers and skate videos, the indomitable Jeff Mangum, and local and cosmic boons."

"Songs from the Annex," a follow-up to Hymn's "A Shrine 2 Create" album that came out earlier this year, draws from a number of genres, including lo-fi, punk, grunge and freak folk.

Jugo and Rada focuses on rap and indie rock. It released AMS, The Nerd King's "The Over/Under Ep. 7 inch" earlier this year. The limited release of a 7-inch vinyl record quickly sold out.

For more information, visit jugoandrada.com or email jugoandradarecords@gmail.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

