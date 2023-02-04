A Northwest Indiana Earth Day celebration will take place at the Porter County Fairgrounds in Valparaiso this year.

The Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction District will host its 15th annual Earth Day celebration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22 at the Porter County Expo Center at 215 E Division Road in Valparaiso.

“This event will include an array of vendors, live music, wildlife shows, recycling performances, interactive children’s games, guest speakers, live music, a reuse fair, raffle giveaways and more,” Public Relations Coordinator Gabrielle Gresham said.

The public event celebrates the national holiday marking the birth of the modern environmental movement in the United States. It’s recognized by more than a billion people around the globe every year, making it one of the largest secular observances in the world.

It’s considered a day of action to make changes to make the world more sustainable, which has taken on more urgency as a result of climate change.

Thousands of people attend the free public event. It will include guest speakers, interactive exhibits, a rain barrel design contest, steel drums, working bikes, a recycle cycle show, a wildlife show with Humane Indiana and alternative fuel equipment on display from NIRPC and Drive Clean Indiana.

It will have children’s activities, including an appearance by Smokey Bear.

Vendors and sponsors can now register for the Earth Day celebration, the Rain Barrel Design Contest and the Reuse Fair at the Earth Day event.

“The theme for this year is ‘Invest in our planet,’” Gresham said. “Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction hopes that participants can incorporate this theme into their booth’s display.”

Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction also is soliciting organizations that could benefit from its reuse fair.

To apply to be a reuse fair beneficiary, email Gabrielle@PorterCountyRecycling.org.

For more information or to register as a vendor or sponsor, visit PorterCountyRecycling.org/Earth-day/.