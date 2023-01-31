Northwest Indiana Green Drinks to discuss environmental issues

Northwest Indiana Green Drinks resumes this week with a virtual event via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Save the Dunes and NWI Green Drinks will host the event on "Path to Advocacy in the Indiana Legislature" at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. It will be live broadcast online and bring-your-own-beer, in keeping with the Green Drinks theme that started in Region pubs.

"Discover with Sierra Club Indiana Chapter's Director Amanda Shepherd the current issues in the Indiana Legislature during this long budgetary session of the Indiana General Assembly and how your state and local Sierra Club chapters in collaboration with others are the strength of being effective," NWI Green Drinks Co-Founder Nancy Moldenhauer said. "Grab a delightful libation and some delicious eats at your place as she shares tips with you who desire to become effective advocates for positive change and preventing harm. You won’t want to miss this, so spread the word and invite some friends."

Northwest Indiana Green Drinks used to take place every month in bars and breweries, typically in Michigan City. But it's switched to a permanent online format on the first Thursday of the month except for July and December, when it goes on hiatus.

The events are co-sponsored by Save the Dunes and the Michigan City Sustainability Commission while also being supported by 219 Green Connect. This month, guest hosts include 95.1 FM/AM 1420 WIMS, Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter and Dunelands Sierra Club.

For more information, email NancyforVision@gmail.com.